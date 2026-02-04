NBC Sports Taps Mary Carillo to Fill In for Savannah Guthrie at Winter Olympics

Sports commentator and former tennis player Mary Carillo will replace Savannah Guthrie as co-host of the NBC’s Opening Ceremony for the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games after the “Today” host pulled out, following her mother’s disappearance.

Guthrie had been originally scheduled to host the Opening Ceremony with Terry Gannon, who will remain on. Ahmed Fareed will now host “Olympic Late Night” from Feb. 7 to 9, replacing Craig Melvin.

Melvin will remain stateside rather than traveling to Milan for the Games.

“Our hearts go out to Savannah and the entire Guthrie family. They continue to have our full support,” said Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production. “We are fortunate to have a deep bench of talented commentators who will step in and fill these roles.”

“Mary is one of the most experienced Olympic commentators ever and a master storyteller,” she added. “She and Terry will lead the American audience through one of the world’s greatest global moments. With his skill and versatility, Ahmed has proven time and again he can step into any hosting role, and we’re thrilled he’s available to handle our late night coverage before heading to Los Angeles for NBA All-Star Weekend.”

The Milan Games will be Carillo’s 17th Olympics that she has covered. Of Italian descent herself, the commentator has a personal connection with the host city. This year will be her 14th Olympic assignment with NBC.

As previously announced, Shaun White will join the Opening Ceremony commentators in the booth during the Parade of Athletes. Following her Opening Ceremony duties, Carillo will cover the Games as a SportsDesk reporter.

Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother Nancy has been missing since late Saturday night. The case has escalated from a missing-person to a suspected abduction with authorities saying they found signs of forced entry in her Arizona home.

Live coverage of the Opening Ceremony begins Friday, Feb. 6, at 2 p.m. ET, with primetime coverage scheduled for 8 p.m. ET/PT on both NBC and Peacock.

More to come…