Savannah Guthrie Bows Out of Hosting Winter Olympics Amid Search for Missing Mother

Savannah Guthrie will not host the 2026 Winter Olympics as the search for her missing mother continues.

The NBC host is dropping out of her Winter Olympics duties while her 84-year-old mother Nancy remains missing after last being seen on Saturday. The FBI joined the search on Tuesday. Though authorities believe she was kidnapped from her home against her will, they still have no idea whether it was a targeted kidnapping or whether there may be multiple assailants.

“Savannah will not be joining us at the Olympics as she focuses on being with her family during this difficult time,” an NBC spokesperson told TheWrap. “Our hearts are with her and the entire Guthrie family as the search continues for their mother. We will shared additional information about our Opening Ceremony coverage plans soon.”

“We are following all leads we have,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said at a Tuesday press conference. “That’s all I can tell you. We’ve got hundreds of leads, and it’s from you that that produce those leads, by telling people we need help, and I’m grateful for that, but I’m not going to get into all that. We have a team designated to deal with all of our leads. They’re looking into all of that. We are sharing all of our leads with the FBI. They are helping us in evaluating those leads, that how good they are, what where that priority should be.”

Nanos said Monday that investigators do not believe the disappearance is related to dementia, and “saw some things at the home that were concerning to us. We believe now … that we do in fact have a crime and we’re asking for the community’s help.” They said the 84-year-old suffers from some physical ailments and was dependent on medication.

The Winter Olympics opening ceremony takes place Friday, Feb. 6 in Milan, Italy. The games themselves take place from Feb. 6 – Feb. 22.

Additionally, officials told “Today” they are not treating the idea that Nancy was targeted due to her connection to Savannah as a priority.

Guthrie already missed Monday’s “The Today Show” while the search for her mom continued. Sheinelle Jones co-hosted in her place, while fellow NBC co-anchor Craig Melvin read a statement from Guthrie.

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” the message read. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.”

Nancy Guthrie was last seen near her Pima County home on Saturday. She has brown hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Authorities said it is unclear what she was wearing at the time. She was reported missing Sunday around noon after she did not show up for church.