Neil Gaiman rejected the sexual misconduct allegations made against him as “completely and simply untrue.”

“I’ve learned firsthand how effective a smear campaign can be, so to be clear: The allegations against me are completely and simply untrue. There are emails, text messages and video evidence that flatly contradict them,” Gaiman wrote in a lengthy social media statement on Monday.

He posted his message across four images, explaining that he believes the accusations were circulated by individuals who just want to create click bait.

“These allegations, especially the really salacious ones, have been spread and amplified by people who seemed a lot more interested in outrage and getting clicks on headlines rather than whether things had actually happened or not. (They didn’t.),” Gaiman said.

He went on to slam journalists and media figures, saying that much of the reporting he has seen thus far has been an “echo chamber,” adding that the mountains of “actual evidence” were dismissed or overlooked.

In his statement, he also praised a “journalist” named TechnoPathology whom his fans introduced him to, who has shared “meticulous fact and evidence-based investigative writing.” He mentioned that he’s never spoken to the person, but thanked them for their reporting. He added a link to TechnoPathology’s page.

At least nine women have accused Gaiman of a range of sexual abuse. Things began in July 2024 when two women spoke to Tortoise as part of a four-part investigation into Gaiman’s actions. He has denied the allegations against him.

Both women said in the documentary podcast “Master: the allegations against Neil Gaiman” that they were in consensual relationships with Gaiman at the time. Scarlett, 23, claimed Gaiman sexually assaulted her in 2022 soon after he hired her as a nanny for his child. She accused Gaiman of having engaged in “rough and degrading penetrative sexual acts with her” and supplied Tortoise with “contemporaneous messages” and notes that “support her allegations.”

Gaiman insisted the relationship was consensual and lasted three weeks, and didn’t advance beyond heavy petting. He has firmly denied all accusations of abusive behavior.

The second woman, identified only by the initial K., said she met Gaiman at a book signing in 2003 when she was 18. She said the pair began a relationship when she was 20 and Gaiman was 40 and that the author sometimes subjected her to painful sex “she neither wanted nor enjoyed.”

Gaiman denied this entirely and called the accusations “disturbing.”

Five women in total accused Gaiman of sexual abuse in “Master: The Allegations Against Neil Gaiman.”

In January, four more women shared their alleged experiences with Gaiman with New York Magazine. The magazine also spoke to two women — Scarlett Pavlovich and Caroline Wallner — who participated in the Tortoise investigation. Pavlovich has accused Gaiman of having sex with her while his young child was in the room and forcing her to have oral sex so violently that she vomited.

Back in March 2025, Gaiman answered sexual assault and trafficking allegations made by Pavlovich, filing a motion for dismissal that included text messages he says show they engaged in an “enthusiastic” and consensual sexual relationship.

The sexual assault allegations surrounding Gaiman have already impacted his work in Hollywood. Production on Prime Video’s “Good Omens” Season 3 was paused before the season was turned into a 90-minute series finale. Disney has also paused its work on an adaptation of “The Graveyard Book.”







