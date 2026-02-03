‘The View’ Airs With Emergency Medical Personnel on Standby in Case Alyssa Farah Griffin or Audience of Pregnant Women Go Into Labor

“The View” threw a massive baby shower for host Alyssa Farah Griffin on Tuesday morning, complete with an audience full of other pregnant women. So, just to be safe, the ABC talk show also went live with medical personnel on standby, in case anyone went into labor.

As the women took their seats at the Hot Topics table, moderator Whoopi Goldberg noted up top that, throughout the episode, they’d be celebrating Farah Griffin’s incoming baby boy, sharing motherly advice and more. But, because a baby shower for one wasn’t enough, the audience was filled with pregnant women, all of whom eventually left with shower gifts too.

“So today, we are leaving nothing to chance,” Goldberg explained before it all got rolling. “There’s a doctor, a nurse, on standby right over there. We’ve got paramedics on call and there’s an ambulance! There’s an ambulance ready to go outside, with our audience packed with pregnant women.”

As she called out each precautionary measure, the camera panned to prove that, indeed, there were professionals on standby. Fortunately, they did not end up being necessary.

Farah Griffin is due this month with her first child, a baby boy, which she conceived with the help of IVF. Farah Griffin has been open about her journey on the show, even announcing she was pregnant on-air back in October.

The news stunned her co-hosts at the time, and also worked as a bit of payback after Goldberg startled Farah Griffin herself back in 2023, when the moderator paused mid-sentence to ask if she was pregnant.

“No! Oh my god!” Farah Griffin said at the time, clutching her chest before hiding her immediately flushed cheeks. “You can’t say that when my mother-in-law is here, who’s been dying for me to get pregnant!”

So, when Farah Griffin formally announced it in October, she ribbed Goldberg a bit, encouraging her to ask again. Farah Griffin did not reveal her exact due date, but did say it was “mid-February.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.