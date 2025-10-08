‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Shocks With Surprise Pregnancy Announcement On-Air | Video

“The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin startled just about everyone on the show on Wednesday morning, when she announced live on-air that she is expecting her first child.

The moment came during the second Hot Topics discussion of the day, which moderator Whoopi Goldberg teed up as a conversation about embarrassing moments. When it came time for her turn, Farah Griffin noted she didn’t have a public embarrassment, but she did have a viral clip, courtesy of “The View” itself.

The clip she was referring to came in September of 2023, when Whoopi suddenly stopped mid-sentence to ask Farah Griffin if she was pregnant. Farah Griffin was outright stunned at the time, considering her mother-in-law was in the audience.

Our 'View' family is getting even bigger — @alyssaFarah Griffin is expecting! ❤️ Congratulations, Alyssa and Justin!

“So Whoopi, do you want to ask me again?” Farah Griffin said, rubbing her stomach as the clip ended.

At that, Whoopi’s jaw dropped in a wide, shocked grin, as the other co-hosts promptly began freaking out and hugging Farah Griffin.

“I’m so glad to not have to hide it anymore, I can breathe!” Farah Griffin said with a laugh.

Indeed, speculation about the host being pregnant has heightened recently, including from co-host Sunny Hostin. Following the reveal, Hostin joked that she’s been watching Farah Griffin closely, considering they sit next to each other at the table, and noticed that Farah Griffin has been holding or resting her hands on her bump.

Farah Griffin has been very open about the fact that she and her husband have been trying to have a baby, and went through IVF to do so. After five rounds of the process, she is set to have a baby boy early next year.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.