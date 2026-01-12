‘The View’ Recruits Maury Povich to Confirm the Father of Alyssa Farah Griffin’s Unborn Son

Maury Povich has been revealing the results of DNA tests for years, and in wonderfully dramatic fashion to boot. So, on Monday morning, “The View” recruited him to confirm that the father of host Alyssa Farah Griffin’s unborn son.

Povich stopped by the ABC talk show in support of the new docuseries “Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV,” in which he is a subject. As the interview neared its end, “The View” host Sara Haines recalled revealing the sex of her third child on national television with Povich, before noting that Farah Griffin is now pregnant.

“We have one lingering question, whose is it?!” Haines joked.

At that, Povich brought out a manila envelope, as Farah Griffin struggled to contain her laughter. He pointed out that the gender of the baby is already known — Farah Griffin is due to give birth to a baby boy in February — so the question at hand was whether Farah Griffin’s husband Justin Griffin is the father.

“When it comes to Alyssa’s little boy, Justin…” Povich said, taking his signature pause. “You ARE the father!”

Of course, Farah Griffin never had any actual doubts about her child’s parentage. She really just wanted to feel like she was on an episode of “Maury.”

“This is the greatest honor of my life,” she said, as Povich handed her the envelope.

“Wait a minute, where’s mine?” Whoopi Goldberg jokingly cut in.

In “Dirty Talk,” which premieres this week on ABC, Disney+ and Hulu, Povich gets into the history of shows like his and how they became successful. During his time on “The View,” he regaled the hosts with more stories, and argued that shows like his were the precursors for modern reality television.

“We were the triggers for the ‘Real Housewives’ genre, ‘Jersey Shore,’ ‘The Kardashians,’” he said. “All the reality shows of today came about because of us. And on top of that, the biggest reality show right now is in my hometown of Washington D.C. That’s the biggest reality show!”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.