‘The View’ Erupts Into Yelling Match Over Greenland and Venezuela: ‘Ana, We’re on Television!’ | Video

“The View” doesn’t see as many on-air clashes as it used to, but on Friday, the ABC hosts got into an old-fashioned yelling match over Greenland and Venezuela. Eventually, moderator Joy Behar had to remind host Ana Navarro “we’re on television!”

The argument came in the very first Hot Topic of the day, as the women discussed Republican outrage over Trump’s renewed attempt to buy Greenland. Host Sunny Hostin wondered why these lawmakers are staunchly against purchasing Greenland but were fine with the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro. She quickly noted that Greenland is not for sale, and drew parallels between the two situations.

“Neither is Venezuela, and nor is its oil ours,” Hostin said. “Yet, we went in, we took the president — I’ve called it a kidnapping, because I believe that’s what it is — and we take the head of state of Venezuela, and take the oil, and is, I think, going to put the money in offshore accounts. So how is that OK but Greenland isn’t?”

LAWMAKERS DENOUNCE TRUMP THREATS TO SEIZE GREENLAND: After GOP Sen. Thom Tillis lashed out at White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller’s claim about expanding America’s borders, 'The View' co-hosts weigh in. pic.twitter.com/hdTunC1HJl — The View (@TheView) January 9, 2026

At that, Ana Navarro cut in, assuring Hostin she loves her, but immediately pushing back and saying that an equivalency cannot be made between Greenland and Venezuela.

“Let’s look at some facts. Venezuela is a dictatorship, Greenland is not,” Navarro said. “Denmark is our ally, Greenland is our ally, we have military bases and operations in Greenland, Denmark is part of NATO, as we are, so we are part of one big alliance. Venezuela is a place where they kill, jail, and torture the opposition, where they repress human rights.”

Navarro argued that “we lose the point” if Greenland and Venezuela are treated as the same, which lit the fire for Hostin.

“No we don’t! The law is the law,” Hostin retorted. “It is an unlawful thing that we did in Venezuela, and it would be unlawful for us to do it in Greenland.”

Navarro then reiterated her feelings from earlier in the week, saying that the methods used can and should be questioned, but she’s still celebrating along with Venezuelans. She also added that she doesn’t consider the operation in Venezuela successful “until every single political prisoner is released, and there’s free and fair elections.”

Hostin then pressed her on whether Navarro thinks it’s OK for the U.S. to take Venezuela’s oil, prompting Navarro to snap back that “Venezuelans think it’s OK because Maduro stole it!”

From there, the women argued over the legality of the move and whether the legality even matters, talking over each other and refusing to let anyone else weigh in — namely host Alyssa Farah Griffin, who kept trying. Eventually, Behar had to raise her voice.

“Hold on! Ana, we’re on television!” she bellowed.

“I’m eight months pregnant, can we just all have a chance to speak? Like, what are we doing?” Farah Griffin agreed.

The conversation got back on track and more audible from there, and though they still disagreed, the women were able to finish out the segment.

You can watch the full argument in the video above.