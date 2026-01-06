‘The View’: Jasmine Crockett Says Marjorie Taylor Greene Was ‘Cowardly’ to Quit Congress Amid Spat With Trump

Despite their contentious history, Rep. Jasmine Crockett is willing to give Marjorie Taylor Greene credit for speaking out against President Trump — but she still thinks it was “a bit cowardly” for Greene to resign from congress.

Crockett stopped by “The View” on Tuesday morning on her campaign for Senate, and while there, was asked if she had any messages for Greene, considering Greene will be on the show on Wednesday. Specifically, host Joy Behar wondered if Crockett truly believes that Greene has changed following her spat with Trump.

“Listen, I can only hope that she’s changed. I don’t quite believe it, but I do want people to give her grace, to the extent that she is doing something that, honestly, most of the boys are too afraid to do,” Crockett replied.

“I also feel like it’s a bit cowardly, though, to then just quit,” she added as the conversation went on. “Because, the heat that she’s facing because she’s on the opposite side of him — imagine what I get.”

Crockett has been a regular target for Trump, who has repeatedly called her a low-IQ individual — so much so, in fact, that she’s using his many sound bites saying so as a campaign ad. Crockett noted that she has also received several death threats, but perseveres through them.

“You get your protection, you get your detail because of your elected status and caucus. You don’t get it because you necessarily have a whole lot of death threats,” Crockett said. “So, you know, I say good luck to her. I say do better in the future. And I say go and talk to other folk that may be feeling like you, and tell them that he is not the leader that you need in this moment, and even if that means voting for a Democrat, do what is best for this country.”

Still, the Texas congresswoman readily gave Greene some credit as well.

“I’ll give her credit where credit is due. She is willing to call out what is wrong. Now, her motivations behind it, who knows, right?” Crockett said. “Like, you see the light now that he don’t want to be your friend, whatever. But at the end of the day, calling it out is so important.”

