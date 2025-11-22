Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Resigning From Congress After Trump Fallout: ‘Loyalty Should Be a Two Way Street’ | Video

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shared her plans to resign from Congress in January, noting she came to the decision after her fallout with President Donald Trump.

The Congresswoman issued the update in a video statement shared to her X account Friday evening, where she accused “corporate and global interests” as being “Washington’s sweethearts.”

“I’ve always represented the common American man and woman as a member of the House of Representatives,” she said, “which is why I’ve always been despised in Washington D.C. and never fit in.”

She continued: “Americans are used by the Political Industrial Complex of both political parties, election cycle after election cycle, in order to elect whichever side can convince Americans to hate the other side more. And the results are always the same.”

As Greene went on, she lamented “no matter which way the political pendulum swings, nothing ever gets better for the common American [people].”

Per Greene, a representative for Georgia’s 14th congressional district, the debt has only continued to rise, with American jobs continually being replace “by illegal labor or legal labor by visas or just shipped overseas.”

“Small businesses continue to be swallowed by big corporations. Americans’ hard earned tax dollars always fund foreign wars, foreign aid and foreign interests,” she added. “The spending power of the dollar continues to decline.”

Greene’s announcement comes on the heels of the congresswoman’s falling out with President Trump, who publicly shared last week that he rescinded his endorsement of her. Greene had been a vocal critic of the government shutdown, routinely calling out Speaker Mike Johnson — a decision she wholeheartedly stood by.

In fact, the congresswoman made it clear she was still displeased with Republican leadership in her announcement. “I ran for Congress in 2020 and have fought every single day believing that Make America Great Again meant America First,” she said. “I have one of the most conservative voting records in Congress defending the 1st amendment, 2nd amendment, unborn babies because I believe God creates life at conception, strong safe borders, I’ve fought against COVID tyrannical insanity and mandated mass vaccinations and I’ve never voted to fund foreign wars.”

She further lamented: “However with almost one year into our majority, the legislature has been mostly sidelined, we endured an eight week shut down wrongly resulting in the House not working for the entire time and we are entering campaign season which means all our courage leaves and only safe campaign re-election mode is turned on.”

She then appeared to take a shot at Trump, when she noted that “loyalty should be a two way street.”

“We should be able to vote our conscience and represent our district’s interest because our job is literally, ‘Representative,’” Greene stated. “America First should mean America First and only Americans First, with no other foreign country ever being attached to America First in our halls of government.”

She further declared that her decision to stand up for the victims of late child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein “should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for.”

Regarding Trump’s threats to support a primary opponent against Greene, the congresswoman shared she had “too much self-respect and dignity” for herself and her district to endure that. She added that she would not be “a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better.”

Watch Greene’s full announcement video above.