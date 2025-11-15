Donald Trump Rescinds Endorsement of ‘Ranting Lunatic’ Marjorie Taylor Greene, Says He’ll Back Primary Opponent

Donald Trump made it clear he isn’t happy with Marjorie Taylor Greene and her recent criticism of Republican leadership, as he officially denounced the congresswoman and her political future.

The president took to Truth Social Friday evening, where he ripped into the Representative from Georgia and shared that he had decided to withdraw his support of Greene.

“I am withdrawing my support and Endorsement of ‘Congresswoman’ Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the Great State of Georgia,” he wrote to his followers. “Over the past few weeks, despite my creating record achievements for our country including, a total and complete victory on the shutdown, closed borders, low taxes, no men in women’s sports or transgender for everyone, ending DEI, stopping Biden’s record setting inflation, biggest regulation cuts in history, stopping EIGHT WARS, rebuilding our military, being RESPECTED by every country in the world (as opposed to being the laughingstock that we were just 12 months ago!), having trillions of dollars (record setting!) INVESTED in the U.S.A., and having created the “HOTTEST” country anywhere in the world from being a DEAD country just 12 months ago (and so much more!), all I see ‘Wacky’ Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!”

Greene notably criticized her party amid the government shutdown, repeatedly criticizing House Speaker Mike Johnson’s handling of the federal standstill. During the shutdown, Greene did quite the press tour — including appearances on CNN, “The View” and “Real Time With Bill Maher — where she made her frustrations abundantly clear.

Yet, Trump suggested his rift with Greene stemmed from a previous poll, which suggested she shouldn’t run for either Senator or Governor in Georgia.

He continued: “It seemed to all begin when I sent her a Poll stating that she should not run for Senator, or Governor, she was at 12%, and didn’t have a chance (unless, of course, she had my Endorsement — which she wasn’t about to get!). She has told many people that she is upset that I don’t return her phone calls anymore, but with 219 Congressmen/women, 53 U.S. Senators, 24 Cabinet Members, almost 200 Countries, and an otherwise normal life to lead, I can’t take a ranting Lunatic’s call every day.”

Before wrapping up his update, Trump indicated he would back any primary rival Greene’s constituents saw fit. “I understand that wonderful, Conservative people are thinking about primarying Marjorie in her District of Georgia, that they too are fed up with her and her antics and, if the right person runs, they will have my Complete and Unyielding Support,” he noted. “She has gone Far Left, even doing ‘The View,’ with their Low IQ Republican hating Anchors. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Greene has since responded to Trump’s announcement with her own statement on X, in which she accused the president of lying about her.

“I haven’t called him at all, but I did send these text messages today. Apparently this is what sent him over the edge. The Epstein files,” she wrote, while sharing messages sent to Trump and executive assistant to the president Natalie Harp. “And of course he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other Republicans before next weeks vote to release the Epstein files.”

As Greene continued, she said it was “astonishing” to see “how hard” Trump is fighting “to stop the Epstein files from coming out.”

She added: “I have supported President Trump with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money and fought harder for him even when almost all other Republicans turned their back and denounced him. But I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump.”

