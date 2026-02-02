Savannah Guthrie Asks for Public’s Help After Skipping ‘Today’ Show to Search for Missing Mother

“Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie asked the public to come forward with any information after her 84-year-old mother Nancy was reported missing in Arizona.

Guthrie was absent from Monday’s broadcast amid the search for Nancy, who was reported missing on Saturday in Pima County, Arizona. Sheinelle Jones filled in for her, while co-anchor Craig Melvin acknowledged the “deeply personal” story and revealed a statement from Guthrie.

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” Guthrie’s message read. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.”

Nancy was last seen near her home. She has brown hair and blue eyes; she is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 150 lbs. It was unclear what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance, per officials.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said at a press conference on Sunday that Nancy had “no cognitive issues at all” and was “very alert.” “Just some physical ailments that limit her ability to move around,” he noted.

However, he also stated she was “not in good physical health” and acknowledged that the scene at her home has provoked “grave concern.”

Authorities have deployed planes, drones, helicopters and search-and-rescue dogs to help with the search. Homicide detectives are also involved, as foul play couldn’t be ruled out, Nanos added.

“I hope we find her safe and sound, but we can’t ignore what’s in front of us,” he said.