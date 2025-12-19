Savannah Guthrie to Miss a Couple Weeks of ‘The Today Show’ for Vocal Surgery

Savannah Guthrie will miss a couple weeks of “The Today Show” in the new year as she recovers from upcoming surgery for vocal nodules and a polyp.

“These last few weeks and months, some of you have noticed that my voice has been very scratchy and started to crack a little bit like Peter Brady, who was going through a change,” she shared on the show Friday, referencing “The Brady Bunch.” “Well, I have found out what it is. I have vocal nodules, and now I also have a polyp.”

Guthrie continued, “It’s not a big, big deal, but I am going to have a surgery real early in the new year and be off for a couple of weeks. So it’s my last day for a little while.”

“So I just want to let everyone know, and if you’ve been wondering, do I have the world’s longest head cold? No, I don’t,” she concluded. “But you’ll love this, guys. I have to be silent for a couple of weeks. Totally silent. I know, the jokes write themselves.”

Guthrie currently hosts “Today” alongside Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Carson Daly and Jenna Bush Hager. Meanwhile, their later hour colleagues include Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones.

Jones herself only just returned from a 2025 hiatus due to the death of her husband Uche Ojeh. She has since been named co-host of “Today With Jenna.”