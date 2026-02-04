Arizona Police Are Still Operating Under the Belief That Nancy Guthrie Is Alive

As the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance enters its fourth day, Pima County officials out of Arizona are still operating under the belief that Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother is alive.

“We have nothing else to go on but the belief that she is here, she’s present, she’s alive, and we want to save her,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told “Today” correspondent Liz Kreutz in a Wednesday interview.

“The leads we’ve got coming in are critical to us, they are valuable. We’re sharing those with the FBI and others,” he added, seemingly referencing a pair of alleged ransom notes, as reported by TMZ and NBC News.

“We are aware of reports circulating about possible ransom note(s) regarding the investigation into Nancy Guthrie,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department shared on X on Tuesday. “We are taking all tips and leads very seriously. Anything that comes in, goes directly to our detectives who are coordinating with the FBI. We encourage anyone who may have any information or tips to share them.”

Nancy was reported missing by her family on Sunday at around noon local time after she missed church services. She was last seen near her Tucson home on Saturday night, which has since been declared a crime scene. Officials have confirmed this is not a missing persons case, but rather a possible kidnapping or overnight abduction as she was “taken from the home against her will” and “did not leave on her own.”

Despite a report from Ashleigh Banfield that Savannah’s brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni was potentially linked to Nancy’s disappearance, authorities have reiterated that they do not have any suspects. “We have not identified a suspect or person of interest in this case,” a spokesperson told TMZ on Wednesday. “Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie. We are also awaiting additional forensic results.”

Sheriff Nanos previously stated Nancy was not suffering from dementia, but does require daily medication for an undisclosed condition: “It is a race against time and I hope that window hasn’t closed.”

Savannah, meanwhile, has been absent from “The Today Show” this week as she helps search for her mom. The NBC anchor has also bowed out of hosting 2026 Winter Olympics coverage for the network.

“We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him. Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant,” she shared in a Monday statement. “Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment. We need you.”