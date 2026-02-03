Savannah Guthrie’s Mother Was Taken From Her Home Against Her Will, Police Say: ‘A Race Against Time’

Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy Guthrie remains missing as of Tuesday morning, and authorities in Arizona are now saying the 84-year-old was taken from the home against her will in a “possible kidnapping or abduction overnight.”

“It is a race against time and I hope that window hasn’t closed,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told NBC News’ Liz Kreutz in an interview shared early Tuesday morning on “The Today Show.”

The elder Guthrie was last seen Saturday night after being dropped off at her home near Tucson. Her family then reported her missing Sunday at around noon local time after she missed church services.

“We took some samples that we hope will have enough profile of a DNA profile that gives us some identification as to what we’re looking at,” Nanos added. The Sheriff’s Office has not publicly shared the details from the crime scene that lead them to suspect foul play, but they have noted the family is cooperating fully and her disappearance is not dementia-related.

Additionally, officials told “Today” they do not have any leads and are not treating the idea that Nancy was targeted due to her connection to Savannah as a priority.

“When you’re taken from your bed and you don’t want to go somewhere, that’s an abduction,” Nanos also noted, though his office later clarified to NBC that he meant that figuratively, not literally.

Late Monday night, Savannah issued the following statement: “We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him. Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment. We need you.”

“This is an 84-year-old lady who suffers from some physical ailments, has some physical challenges, is in need of medication. Medication that, if she doesn’t have in 24 hours, it could be fatal,” Sheriff Nanos previously shared.