Savannah Guthrie Asks for Fans’ Prayers as 84-Year-Old Mother Remains Missing: ‘Bring Her Home’

“Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment,” the “Today” anchor writes

Savannah Guthrie
Savannah Guthrie (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Savannah Guthrie called on her fans to pray for her 84-year-old mother’s well-being as the latter remained missing after she was seemingly taken from her home.

The “Today” anchor took to Instagram Monday evening, where she issued a plea for prayers in the hope it could bring Nancy Guthrie home.

“We believe in prayer,” Guthrie shared with her followers. “We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him.”

She continued: “Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment. We need you.”

Before signing off her note, Guthrie added, “Bring her home.”

Savannah Guthrie
The famed journalist’s statement comes after Nancy was last seen on Saturday at her home in Arizona, which authorities are treating as a crime scene.

“We saw some things at the home that were concerning to us. We believe now, after we processed that crime scene, that we do in fact have a crime scene, that we do in fact have a crime and we’re asking for the community’s help,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos shared in a Monday press conference. “This community has always stepped up to help us solve some crimes. I’m looking for that.”

Nanos emphasized that Nancy’s disappearance was not a dementia-related incident.

“We expended a lot of resources for missing persons that we typically always do, our search and rescue volunteers, our search and rescue teams, other agencies, North Star from Border Patrol sent their canines out. They worked tirelessly all day yesterday and all last night. To no avail,” Nanos added. “She did not leave on her own.”

Guthrie missed Monday’s taping of “Today,” where fellow co-anchor Craig Melvin read a statement on her behalf.

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” the message read. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.”

Savannah Guthrie and her mother Nancy Guthrie
