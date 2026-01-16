‘The Tonight Show’ Sets Olympics Opening Ceremony Special With Chris Hemsworth, MrBeast

Jimmy Fallon is getting in on the Olympic spirit. Following the opening ceremony for the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, “The Tonight Show” will air a special episode featuring Chris Hemsworth and MrBeast as its guests and Lil Uzi Vert as its musical guest.

The special will air on Feb. 6 at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will be available to stream the following day on Peacock.

So far, “The Tonight Show” has had a good 2026. During the week of Jan. 5, the late night show delivered 915 million total video views, a 198% increase compared to the 2025 weekly average.

Hemsworth’s appearance comes ahead of the premiere of “Crime 101,” director Bart Layton’s crime thriller film. He’s also set to star in “Avengers: Doomsday.” As for Jimmy Donaldson’s, aka MrBeast, he’s been making the talk show rounds lately. In December, the creator appeared on Netflix’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.” His appearance on Fallon aligns with the ongoing release of “Beast Games” Season 2, which is airing new episodes on Prime Video.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” comes from From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video. It’s executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Chris Miller and Gerard Bradford. Miller also serves as the series’ showrunner. The late night staple is taped before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.

The Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony will take place on Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. CET / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. Mariah Carey will perform during the opening ceremony. Other celebrities who will part of the historic event include Pierfrancesco Favino, Sabrina Impacciatore, Laura Pausini and Andrea Bocelli.