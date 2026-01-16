‘The Tonight Show’ Sets Olympics Opening Ceremony Special With Chris Hemsworth, MrBeast

Lil Uzi Vert will be the musical guest

Chris Hemsworth, MrBeast
Side by side of Chris Hemsworth, MrBeast (Photo Credit: Getty Collection)

Jimmy Fallon is getting in on the Olympic spirit. Following the opening ceremony for the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, “The Tonight Show” will air a special episode featuring Chris Hemsworth and MrBeast as its guests and Lil Uzi Vert as its musical guest.

The special will air on Feb. 6 at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will be available to stream the following day on Peacock.

So far, “The Tonight Show” has had a good 2026. During the week of Jan. 5, the late night show delivered 915 million total video views, a 198% increase compared to the 2025 weekly average.

Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" (Credit: NBC)
Read Next
Jimmy Fallon Balks at Potential $700 Billion Price of Greenland: Can't Trump 'Just Scroll Zillow and Daydream Like the Rest of Us?' | Video

Hemsworth’s appearance comes ahead of the premiere of “Crime 101,” director Bart Layton’s crime thriller film. He’s also set to star in “Avengers: Doomsday.” As for Jimmy Donaldson’s, aka MrBeast, he’s been making the talk show rounds lately. In December, the creator appeared on Netflix’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.” His appearance on Fallon aligns with the ongoing release of “Beast Games” Season 2, which is airing new episodes on Prime Video.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” comes from From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video. It’s executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Chris Miller and Gerard Bradford. Miller also serves as the series’ showrunner.  The late night staple is taped before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.

The Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony will take place on Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. CET / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. Mariah Carey will perform during the opening ceremony. Other celebrities who will part of the historic event include Pierfrancesco Favino, Sabrina Impacciatore, Laura Pausini and Andrea Bocelli.

Timotheé Chalamet and Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" (NBC/YouTube screenshot)
Read Next
Timothée Chalamet Helps Fallon Channel His Inner Jimothée Fallomet: 'Are You Sure You Want to Do This?' | Video

Kayla Cobb

Kayla is a senior TV writer at TheWrap, covering the business and content of streaming and linear television. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. Kayla is also a member of the Television Critics Association.

Comments