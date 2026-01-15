Jimmy Fallon Balks at Potential $700 Billion Price of Greenland: Can’t Trump ‘Just Scroll Zillow and Daydream Like the Rest of Us?’ | Video

Greenland still isn’t for sale, but if it were, reports indicate that it would cost the U.S. roughly $700 billion. Jimmy Fallon balked at the number on Wednesday night, wishing President Trump would just fantasize like regular people.

To kick off his monologue, the NBC host made a series of jokes about Trump’s continued pursuit of Greenland, noting that the president said “anything less than the US having full control of Greenland is unacceptable.” But full control comes at that hefty price.

“Gosh, can’t he just scroll Zillow and daydream like the rest of us?” Fallon joked. “We’re already $38 trillion in debt. This would be like your deadbeat uncle walking into a yacht dealership.”

Fallon did offer an alternative to spending that $700 billion though.

“We could try Trump’s option of putting Greenland between us and Denmark and seeing who they float to,” he joked.

Fallon also noted that Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio actually met with Greenland and Denmark officials this week. But, the “Tonight Show” host was a bit confused at the fact that Trump didn’t meet with those officials himself.

“Wait, they didn’t meet with Trump? That’s like the Cat in the Hat sending Thing 1 and Thing 2,” Fallon joked. “Vance and Rubio used their favorite negotiation tactic: good cop, tiny cop.”

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen told reporters after the meeting that it remains “clear that the president has this wish of conquering over Greenland.” He added that there is simply a “fundamental disagreement” over Greenland.

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.