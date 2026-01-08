Hudson Williams and Jimmy Fallon Get Intimate in ‘Heated Rivalry’ Star’s Late Night Debut | Video

Hudson Williams’ late night debut was a charming display of a star on the rise. Just weeks after his Crave series “Heated Rivalry” became an international hit, the Canadian actor stopped by “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday to get intimate with host Jimmy Fallon.

Accompanied by a character-specific ginger ale — Canada Dry, to be exact — Williams wooed the NBC audience while opening up about life before fame as well as the show’s intimacy garments, hockey smut novels and those boy aquariums. He also praised fellow co-star Connor Storrie, who’s having an equally meteoric start to his 2026 as well.

“That bit actually is one of the harder elements, because we just became besties right away,” Williams said of having to play rivals. He then further acknowledged the show’s impact on pro sports: “For the kids coming up playing any sort of sport or professional sports, they get to see their podcasters, who are used to analyzing this very masculine sport, getting to analyze our show with just a lot of love.”

“There are some meanies. There are some big baddies — well, not… well, yes, but no,” the star then teased of what’s to come. “If Season One is, like, an internal battle, Season Two is more of an external battle. And they all die.”

Williams’ starpower even got him a cameo in Fallon’s monologue atop the episode to break up a fight between the late night host and The Roots frontman Tariq Trotter.

However, the 24-year-old made sure to keep things interesting by teaching Fallon some suggestive hockey moves he’d learned from the show. Face-to-face and on all fours, naturally.

His interview came the same day “Heated Rivalry” earned a GLAAD Media Award nomination and after co-star Connor Storrie announced the 32nd Annual Actor Awards alongside Janelle James for SAG. Together, Storrie and Williams are set to present at the Golden Globes this weekend.

“Heated Rivalry” has been renewed, with all six Season 1 episodes currently available to stream on HBO Max.