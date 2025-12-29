‘Heated Rivalry’ Stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie Reunite for New Romance Project: ‘Want More of Us?’ | Video

The actors are set to play “two fae princes from feuding courts” in a new audio erotica for Quinn

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams
Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams attend the premiere of "Heated Rivalry" at TIFF Lightbox on November 24, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Harold Feng/Getty Images)

“Heated Rivalry” fans won’t have to wait until Season 2 to get more of Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, as the actors are working together on a new romance project.

Quinn, the app for audio erotica, dropped a teaser Monday for a new project starring Williams and Storrie, in which they’re lending their voices for the romance series “Ember & Ice.” Per the logline, the “Heated Rivalry” stars are set to play “two fae princes from feuding courts, who carry on a years-long forbidden affair that culminates in a pivotal moment at a treaty signing between their families.”

Sound familiar? Even Williams and Storrie poked fun at the similarities between “Ember & Ice” and “Heated Rivalry” in the new teaser, in which Williams jokingly showed up to set with his hockey gear.

“You don’t need that,” Storrie responds in the clip. “Remember? We’re doing romantasy smut for Quinn. This is not [“Heated Rivalry.”]

Williams then takes off and returns with fairy wings, reuniting with Storrie on the sound stage. “Want more of us?” Williams asks before Storrie chimes in with, “Well, grab your headphones.”

As for what fans can expect from “Ember & Ice”? On Monday, Williams told Cosmopolitan that he “was very steamy” in the recording booth.

He added: “I think there is something very interesting about exploring sensuality and erotica just with your voice. It’s like you’re private, you’re alone there with a mic and an audio engineer and you just get to kind of be in your own world and figure out what that means to you and you don’t have your body to express yourself. So that element is really fun, really fun.”

“Ember & Ice” will have three episodes and will release on Quinn on Dec. 30 at 12 a.m. PT.

heated-rivalry-connor-storrie-hudson-williams-hbo-max
Alyssa Ray

