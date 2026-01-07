GLAAD Media Awards 2026: ‘Heated Rivalry,’ ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ Land TV, Film Noms

The 37th annual GLAAD Media Awards unveiled their robust list of nominees on Wednesday, with fan-favorite new TV series like “Heated Rivalry” and “The Hunting Wives” and movies like “Kiss of the Spider Woman” and “Hedda” landing on the ballot.

The annual awards will take place in Los Angeles on March 5 and recognize the best of LGBTQ+ storytelling across film, television, journalism, music, podcasts and digital media, highlighting work that reflects fair, accurate and inclusive representation of the community.

This year’s slate underscores the continued expansion of LGBTQ+ storytelling across genres and platforms, particularly on streaming services, and showcases an “abundance of groundbreaking and viral” projects like “Pluribus,” “Stranger Things,” “I Love LA” and “Severance.”

“The most popular series and media appear on this year’s list of nominees because LGBTQ+ stories are a winning strategy for a global audience who demands bold and original storytelling,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement.

She continued: “As the media landscape shifts, gaming, local news and podcasts have also emerged as proud homes to LGBTQ+ talent and narratives. In the face of rising anti-LGBTQ+ disinformation, GLAAD remains relentless in our mission to work across all forms of media and to tell the fair and accurate stories that protect values of family, fairness, and freedom for all.”

Find a list of film and TV nominees below; a full list of 37th annual GLAAD Media Award nominees can be found here.

Outstanding Film — Wide Theatrical Release

“Blue Moon” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Christy” (Black Bear Pictures)

“Clown in a Cornfield” (RLJE Films/Shudder)

“Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale” (Focus Features)

“The History of Sound” (Mubi)

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

“Kiss of the Spider Woman” (Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions/LD Entertainment)

“On Swift Horses” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Twinless” (Roadside Attractions)

“The Wedding Banquet” (Bleecker Street)

Outstanding Film — Limited Theatrical Release

“Cactus Pears” (Strand Releasing)

“Fairyland” (Lionsgate/WILLA)

“Griffin in Summer” (Vertical)

“I Wish You All the Best” (Lionsgate)

“A Nice Indian Boy” (Blue Harbor Entertainment)

“Plainclothes” (Magnolia Pictures)

“Ponyboi” (Fox Entertainment Studios)

“The Queen of My Dreams” (Product of Culture/WILLA)

“Sorry, Baby” (A24)

“Young Hearts” (Strand Releasing)

Outstanding Film — Streaming or TV

“10Dance” (Netflix)

“The Christmas Baby” (Hallmark Channel)

“Echo Valley” (Apple TV+)

“Hedda” (Amazon MGM Studios)

“A Keller Christmas Vacation” (Hallmark Channel)

“Noah’s Arc: The Movie” (Paramount+)

“Oh. What. Fun.” (Prime Video)

“The Old Guard 2” (Netflix)

“The Parenting” (Max)

“Queen of Coal” (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary

“Amy Bradley Is Missing” (Netflix)

“Come See Me in the Good Light” (Apple TV+)

“Enigma” (HBO)

“Heightened Scrutiny” (Fourth Act Film)

“I’m Your Venus” (Netflix)

“In Transit” (Prime Video)

“Love & Rage: Munroe Bergdorf” (Peacock)

“A Mother Apart: POV” (PBS)

“Pee-wee as Himself” (HBO)

“Sally” (National Geographic)

Outstanding New TV Series

“Boots” (Netflix)

“Chad Powers” (Hulu)

“Clean Slate” (Prime Video)

“The Four Seasons” (Netflix)

“Heated Rivalry” (Max)

“The Hunting Wives” (Netflix)

“I Love LA” (HBO)

“Long Story Short” (Netflix)

“Mid-Century Modern” (Hulu)

“Overcompensating” (Prime Video)

“Pluribus” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Big Boys” (Hulu)

“Ghosts” (CBS)

“Hacks” (Max)

“Hazbin Hotel” (Prime Video)

“Loot” (Apple TV+)

“Palm Royale” (Apple TV+)

“The Righteous Gemstones” (HBO)

“Survival of the Thickest” (Netflix)

“The Upshaws” (Netflix)

Outstanding Drama Series

“Brilliant Minds” (NBC)

“The Buccaneers” (Apple TV+)

“Doctor Who” (Disney+)

“The Gilded Age” (HBO)

“The Last of Us” (HBO)

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” (Starz)

“The Sandman” (Netflix)

“Severance” (Apple TV+)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

“The Beast in Me” (Netflix)

“Chief of War” (Apple TV+)

“Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy” (Peacock)

“Hal & Harper” (Mubi)

“Hotel Reverie,” “Black Mirror” (Netflix)

“Lost Boys and Fairies” (BritBox)

“Mr Loverman” (BritBox)

“Nine Perfect Strangers” (Hulu)

“Prime Target” (Apple TV+)

“Wayward” (Netflix)

Outstanding Reality Program

“Back to the Frontier” (Magnolia Network)

“House on Fire” (BET+)

“Jay & Pamela” (TLC)

“June Farms” (Prime Video)

“Love on the Spectrum” (Netflix)

“Next Gen NYC” (Bravo)

“Selling Sunset” (Netflix)

“Southern Charm” (Bravo)

“Southern Hospitality” (Bravo)

“The Ultimatum: Queer Love” (Netflix)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans” (AMC+/Shudder)

“Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)

“Finding Mr. Christmas” (Hallmark+)

“I Kissed a Boy” (Hulu)

“I Kissed a Girl” (Hulu)

“Project Runway” (Freeform)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)

“The Traitors” (Peacock)

“The Voice” (NBC)