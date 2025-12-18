Timothée Chalamet surprised Jimmy Fallon by giving him a hand in the “Tonight Show” host’s attempt to channel his alter ego Jimotheé Fallomet.

Before the show kicked off Wednesday night, Fallon went full-on Chalamet by coming onto the stage sporting a thin, Chalamet-like mustache while holding a ping pong paddle, a getup that nods to the actor’s upcoming film “Marty Supreme,” which is loosely based on legendary table tennis player Marty Reisman.

Just as he was about to go into his monologue, Chalamet popped in and interrupted the host, telling him that he feels like Fallon is “mocking” him. The actor explained that if the comedian truly wants to be him, he has to “complete it.”

“Are you sure you want to do this?” Chalamet asked Fallon.

“Yeah, I’m sure,” Fallon responded.

And that’s when Chalamet, rocking a baby blue bomber jacket with “Marty Supreme” on it, pulled out a ping pong ball that reads, “Marty Supreme: Dream Big.”

Fallon then rushed backstage to re-enter as himself and carry on with the show. After his monologue, Fallon brought out Chalamet, who was joined by five people wearing large balls as heads. Fallon congratulated Chalamet on his “A Complete Unknown” nominations and applauded his marketing push for “Marty Supreme.” Chalamet then proceeded to pitch the A24 film directly to the “Tonight Show” studio audience.

“I’m going to go straight to one. This is like a movie about sacrifice in pursuit of a dream and it’s something I can relate to deeply, and we live in a bleak time, especially for young people,” Chalamet explained. “So this film is an attempt at an antidote to that and to continue to believe in yourself, to continue to dream big and to follow your dreams and not take no for an answer. That’s the spirit of ‘Marty Supreme,’ Christmas Day. ‘Marty Supreme,’ dream big. ‘Marty Supreme,’ Christmas Day.’”

He went on to say that he sometimes second guesses how hard he’s pushing the film but continues on anyway.

“In my head, something’s like, ‘Don’t go this hard,’ to me. ‘Don’t go this hard.’ But I know 10 years from now, 15 years from now — and I’ve been a part of a lot of projects I’m very proud of. This is the one, man. ‘Marty Supreme’ is the one.”

Watch Fallon’s monologue in the video above and Chalamet’s sit-down interview here.