Jimmy Fallon’s audience immediately erupted into loud “oooohs” after he made a pretty sharp jab at President Donald Trump and late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The “Tonight Show” host started off Tuesday night’s episode by commenting on how cold the temperatures have been in New York City lately. So chilly, he mentioned, that he even caught a Wall Street stockbroker “spooning” NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

He went on to say that it’s been just as cold in Washington, D.C., that now even Trump is regretting his decision to build a ballroom out of the White House’s East Wing.

Watch the clip below.

“Today, Trump was like, ‘I now regret building a ballroom in December. Why would I … Shrinkage!’” Fallon joked.

The comedian didn’t stop there. He took it a step further by saying the chilling temperatures dropped as low the ages of girls Epstein targeted and trafficked in his sex ring.

“At first when Trump heard it dipped into the teens, he was like, ‘What Epstein file did they release now?’” Fallon stated.

Immediately, the entire audience let out gasps signaling how cutting the joke was.

“Hey, hey, whoa,” Fallon said, adding to how piercing the punchline was.

Back in November, the House of Representatives voted to release the Epstein files, which came as part of the legislators’ measure titled the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which passed with bipartisan support after President Trump dropped his opposition.

The president’s reversal came after deflecting from his past relationship with the late child sex trafficker following the House Oversight Committee’s release of thousands of emails between those in their inner circle, several of which the president was named in directly.