Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Says Trump Is ‘Full of S–t’ After Email Release: ‘At What Point Is There Going to Be a Reckoning?’ | Video

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother is waiting for Donald Trump’s “reckoning” after the latest release of emails appeared to shed light on the friendship between the president and the late controversial financier.

While talking to Nicole Wallace on MSNBC, Senior White House Reporter Vaughn Hillyard recounted the conversation he just had with Mark Epstein about his brother’s relationship to Trump and when people might realize he is “full of s–t.”

“The way that he put it to me was, ‘When are people going to admit to themselves that this guy, President Trump, is so full of s–t? Every time he opens his mouth, he says something that isn’t true,’” Hillyard said of his Wednesday conversation with Epstein’s brother. “He wanted to deny that he had a relationship or a friendship with Donald Trump, as Mark tells me. Back in 1999, he was on the plane when they were having intimate conversations about women on a flight from Palm Beach, Florida, back up here to New York. He said he talked to his brother – somebody he still cares deeply about even after his passing – and he says, ‘At what point is there going to be a reckoning that Donald Trump just makes up stuff?’”

On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee released new emails from Epstein to associate Ghislaine Maxwell and author Michael Wolff, which claimed Trump knew about Epstein’s conduct — including “about the girls.” In one email, dated April 2, 2011, Epstein claimed Trump spent “hours” with an unidentified victim at Epstein’s home. The victim’s name was redacted.

“I want you to realize that the dog that hasn’t barked is Trump,” Epstein wrote. “He has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc. im 75% there.”

“I have been thinking about that…” Maxwell responded.

The White House pointed to the redacted victim name being Virginia Giuffre – someone who reportedly denied Trump of any wrongdoing – and claimed this is nothing more than a smear campaign from Democrats.

“The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a Wednesday statement to TheWrap. “The ‘unnamed victim’ referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and ‘couldn’t have been friendlier’ to her in their limited interactions.”