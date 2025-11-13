Trump Blasts Epstein Email Dump as Democrats’ Effort to Deflect After ‘Viciously Closing Our Country’

Donald Trump responded Wednesday to the latest Epstein Files release, which included emails where the late financier and sex offender wrote that the president knew about his sex ring.

Writing on his personal Truth Social account, Trump blasted the email dump as an effort from the Democrats to deflect attention after “viciously closing our country” and costing the nation $1.5 trillion.

“The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects,” Trump wrote. “Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap. The Democrats cost our Country $1.5 Trillion Dollars with their recent antics of viciously closing our Country, while at the same time putting many at risk — and they should pay a fair price.

“There should be no deflections to Epstein or anything else,” he continued, “And any Republicans involved should be focused only on opening up our Country, and fixing the massive damage caused by the Democrats!”

“In other words, the Democrats are using the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax to try and deflect from their massive failures, in particular, their most recent one — THE SHUTDOWN!” the president concluded in a follow-up Truth Social post.

The release of the emails came Wednesday as a bipartisan effort between House Democrats and Republicans on the House Oversight Committee. They stemmed from a dump of nearly 20,000 emails from files within Epstein’s records.

The late sex offender repeatedly alleged in emails to associate Ghislaine Maxwell and author Michael Wolff that Trump knew about his conduct — including “about the girls” — according to the emails, which further suggested that the two had a closer relationship than the president has let on. Trump has said the two were friendly but had a falling out after Epstein “stole” women who worked at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, and he has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing. Epstein died by suicide in federal prison in 2019.

The emails released Wednesday also place a new spotlight on a months-long news cycle the Trump administration has repeatedly tried to move past, one that has rankled the president since July. Democrats have demanded the administration release the “Epstein files,” government documents they say will expose more of Epstein’s transgressions and high-profile people to whom he trafficked girls, all while Trump has launched a $10 billion lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch and the Wall Street Journal for reporting on his ties to the late sex offender.

“The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump. The ‘unnamed victim’ referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and ‘couldn’t have been friendlier’ to her in their limited interactions,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a Wednesday statement to TheWrap.