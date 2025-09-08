WSJ Publishes Trump’s Full Birthday Note to Jeffrey Epstein as House Committee Releases New Documents

The Wall Street Journal has published the letter from Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday party, signed by Donald Trump – despite the president’s denial of its existence.

On Monday, The House Oversight Committee members received a copy of Epstein’s birthday book that included the controversial letter. The WSJ reported in July that Trump contributed a suggestive entry in a leather-bound compilation of birthday messages for then-50-year-old “pal” Jeffrey Epstein in 2003 writing that “We have certain things in common” and “May every day be a new wonderful secret.”

Lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein’s estate have given Congress a copy of the birthday book put together for the financier’s 50th birthday, which includes a letter with Trump’s signature that he has said doesn’t exist.



On Monday, House Oversight Committee members confirmed that they… pic.twitter.com/5s5bCTogW1 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) September 8, 2025

“President Trump called the Epstein investigation a hoax and claimed that his birthday note didn’t exist. Now we know that Donald Trump was lying and is doing everything he can to cover up the truth,” Robert Garcia, the ranking Democratic member of the committee, said. “Enough of the games and lies, release the full files now.”

The White House Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich posted a number of screenshots of Trump’s signature saying that the signing in the birthday book does not line up and that News Corp should get ready to “open that checkbook.”

The day after the initial WSJ report in July, Trump filed a lawsuit claiming libel against Rupert Murdoch and Dow Jones, WSJ’s publisher, and seeking damages “not to be less than $10 billion dollars.” He also sued the story’s reporters Joe Palazzolo and Khadeeja Safdar.

“I look forward to getting Rupert Murdoch to testify in my lawsuit against him and his ‘pile of garbage’ newspaper, the WSJ,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “That will be an interesting experience!!!”

Trump also previously denied he wrote the birthday note in the original WSJ story, telling the outlet: “I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women.” He added, “It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”