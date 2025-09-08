WSJ Publishes Trump’s Full Birthday Note to Jeffrey Epstein as House Committee Releases New Documents

The president sued the Wall Street Journal and its owners including Rupert Murdoch for libel in July over the Epstein report, claiming it was fake

Jacob Bryant
Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump
Portrait of American financier Jeffrey Epstein (left) and real estate developer Donald Trump as they pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, 1997. (Credit: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

The Wall Street Journal has published the letter from Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday party, signed by Donald Trump – despite the president’s denial of its existence.

On Monday, The House Oversight Committee members received a copy of Epstein’s birthday book that included the controversial letter. The WSJ reported in July that Trump contributed a suggestive entry in a leather-bound compilation of birthday messages for then-50-year-old “pal” Jeffrey Epstein in 2003 writing that “We have certain things in common” and “May every day be a new wonderful secret.”

“President Trump called the Epstein investigation a hoax and claimed that his birthday note didn’t exist. Now we know that Donald Trump was lying and is doing everything he can to cover up the truth,” Robert Garcia, the ranking Democratic member of the committee, said. “Enough of the games and lies, release the full files now.”

The White House Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich posted a number of screenshots of Trump’s signature saying that the signing in the birthday book does not line up and that News Corp should get ready to “open that checkbook.”

The day after the initial WSJ report in July, Trump filed a lawsuit claiming libel against Rupert Murdoch and Dow Jones, WSJ’s publisher, and seeking damages “not to be less than $10 billion dollars.” He also sued the story’s reporters Joe Palazzolo and Khadeeja Safdar.

“I look forward to getting Rupert Murdoch to testify in my lawsuit against him and his ‘pile of garbage’ newspaper, the WSJ,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “That will be an interesting experience!!!”

Trump also previously denied he wrote the birthday note in the original WSJ story, telling the outlet: “I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women.” He added, “It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”

President Donald Trump and Rupert Murdoch (Credit: Getty Images)
Jacob Bryant is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he was a web editor for Variety and worked at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage.

