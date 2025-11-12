Jeffrey Epstein Said Trump Knew ‘About the Girls’ in Newly Released Emails

House Oversight Democrats say the emails show it’s “time to end this cover-up and RELEASE THE FILES”

corbin-bolies
Donald Trump and then-girlfriend Melania Trump with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at Mar-a-Laga in 2000 (Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)
The late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein repeatedly alleged in emails to associate Ghislaine Maxwell and author Michael Wolff that Donald Trump knew about his conduct, according to emails released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee — including “about the girls.”

The emails suggest that the two had a closer relationship than Trump has let on. The president has said the two were friendly but had a falling out after Epstein “stole” women who worked at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The White House did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

In an email to Wolff dated Jan. 31, 2019, Epstein referenced the Florida estate and claimed that, while Trump said he “asked him to resign,” Epstein was “never a member ever.”

“[O]f course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop,” Epstein wrote.

More to come…

