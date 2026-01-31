Stevie Wonder Preaches Importance of Freedom at Mariah Carey’s MusiCares Celebration

Mariah Carey was honored as MusiCares’ Person of the Year for 2026 on Friday night, complete with a star-studded tribute concert from her A-List peers and a surprise appearance from fellow music icon, Stevie Wonder.

“The thing about you and I, is we have respect and love for each other,” Wonder told the crowd at the Los Angeles Convention Center. “I’m very happy to know you as a friend, with a never-ending love for you; appreciation for what you’ve done, your love for God, your love for people, your love for the commitment of using the gift that you have been given by the Most High — your voice. Such an incredible voice.”

“I’d like everyone to take a breath. Just take it. You know what, that breath is for free, right? When you speak, it’s for free. When you talk, it’s for free. When you sing, it’s for free. It’s been given to you, the gift of life, which is free,” he added. “And I say to all of you not just here but throughout the world, never let anyone think they can take your freedom away.”

The evening featured a live auction and full meal, as well as covers of Carey’s classic hits. Performers included Busta Rhymes, Jennifer Hudson, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Adam Lambert, Taylor Momsen, Flo, Chanté Moore, Jon Batiste, Maggie Rogers, Teddy Swims, Laufey, Billy Porter and Kesha.

“Person of the Year is a celebration of someone who is iconic in this industry, but also someone who is iconic in the philanthropic world — and Mariah meets both of those,” MusiCares executive director Theresa Wolters told TheWrap on the red carpet. “She is, of course, a legendary singer and songwriter, but she has done so much for children’s causes, for the music industry; she constantly lends her name and her voice and her energy to charity, so it felt pretty obvious to celebrate her.”

She further noted, “At this moment in time, we need to find the things that unite us more than divide us, and that is music.”

To close out the night, the “Fantasy” singer joined all of the prior performers onstage for a group version of “All I Want for Christmas Is You” — but not before accepting her Person of the Year award with a moving message.

“Standing here tonight surrounded by so many friendly and familiar face, people I’ve worked with, people I’ve long admired, even people I thought I’d never see again… so much love, so much music. It’s overwhelming in the best possible way,” Carey said atop her acceptance speech. “Receiving this honor is one of the most profound moments of my life and career — and that’s kind of a big deal. It’s real. When you look at the list of artists who have been named Person of the Year before me, legends, icons, my own heroes. To be included in that list is just beyond.”

“But tonight is not only about me, it’s about this incredible organization, MusiCares,” she continued. “Whether it’s providing healthcare, financial support or simply offering a shoulder to lean on, MusiCares reminds us that behind all the glitz and glamour, there are real people who need care and community. MusiCares has touched countless lives, including mine, and I am so grateful for the work they do.”

“Tonight has been sublime. To hear my songs reimagined by some of the world’s greatest artists is surreal. When I was a little girl scribbling lyrics in my notebook late at night, I could only dream of someone hearing those words and relating to them. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d be here with all these magnificent artists singing my songs back to me, infusing them with their own artistry and giving them all new life,” Carey concluded. “This has given me life and I appreciate you so much.”