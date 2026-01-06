Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games Sell Out Ad Inventory at NBCUniversal

With one month left before the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, NBCUniversal has sold out its ad inventory for the event, setting a new linear and digital revenue record with over 100 new advertisers.

Over 85% of the company’s brand partners are investing in Milan Cortina digitally and advertiser adoption of Peacock’s ad innovations has grown 31% from its presentation of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Additionally, nearly 60 advertisers have invested in unique marketing elements, up 174% from the Beijing Olympics in 2022. Over a dozen brands are investing in sponsorships to offer more live sports viewing to fans, up 75% from the Paris Olympics.

The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics kick off the company’s “Legendary February” programming, which also includes Super Bowl LX and the NBA All-Star Game. All three events have sold out ad inventory.

“With the resurgence of the Olympic movement, our strongest Sports Upfront in history, the early sell out of Super Bowl LX, and the remarkable return of the NBA, NBCUniversal has solidified itself as a sports powerhouse and brands have taken notice,” NBCU’s global advertising and partnerships chairmanMark Marshall said in a statement. “Our partners have not only seen the power of the NBC Sports portfolio, but also the incredible results our robust sports programming delivers, which is why our company now sits in its strongest position ever for a Winter Games and is kicking off 2026 officially sold out of all our Legendary February programming.”

“The upcoming Winter Games, surrounded by Super Bowl LX and NBA All-Star Weekend, will captivate a highly engaged and passionate audience at scale in a way that no other media company can for advertisers,” NBC Sports & Olympics’ executive vice president of advertising and partnerships Peter Lazarus added. “For the first time in our company’s history, we have seen such unprecedented demand that we are officially sold out of our inventory this far in advance of a Games. We are excited to once again deliver fans a word class viewing experience; while providing brands the powerful halo effect the Olympics has to offer.”

During its record-breaking 2025-2026 upfront season, NBCU’s ad commitments increased nearly 15% year over year across its broadcast offerings, including news, sports and entertainment. It also touted its largest digital upfront and strongest sports upfront in history.

In addition to its Legendary February programming, the NBA All-Star Game saw an early sell-out of ad inventory following the league’s return to NBCU this past fall. The 2025 NBA Tip Off on NBC/Peacock also became the most-watched tip-off since 2012.

Looking ahead, NBCUniversal will return to Radio City Music Hall for its 2026 upfront presentation on May 11, which will highlight the combined strength of NBCUniversal and Versant and celebrate the former’s 100th anniversary. Telemundo will also entertain clients at an exclusive experience in New York City on May 12 ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.