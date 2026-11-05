Lionsgate Revenue Rises 41% to $668 Million Thanks to ‘Michael,’ Resurgent TV Division

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Motion Picture Group revenue increased 30% year-over-year thanks to increased library revenue and ongoing box office and home platform success of “Michael”

TV revenue increased 56% as Lionsgate delivered on promised increased episodic deliveries

Studio got into the black with adjusted EPS of 7 cents, beating projections for a 3-cent loss.

With its film division still enjoying the halo effect of the wild success of “Michael,” Lionsgate was able to avoid Wall Street projections of a third quarter loss, instead reporting adjusted income of $20.3 million and revenue of $668 million.

That equates to adjusted earnings of 7 cents per share, beating Wall Street consensus projections of a 3-cent loss per share off of $627 million projected revenue.