Lionsgate Revenue Rises 41% to $668 Million Thanks to ‘Michael,’ Resurgent TV Division

- Motion Picture Group revenue increased 30% year-over-year thanks to increased library revenue and ongoing box office and home platform success of “Michael”
- TV revenue increased 56% as Lionsgate delivered on promised increased episodic deliveries
- Studio got into the black with adjusted EPS of 7 cents, beating projections for a 3-cent loss.
With its film division still enjoying the halo effect of the wild success of “Michael,” Lionsgate was able to avoid Wall Street projections of a third quarter loss, instead reporting adjusted income of $20.3 million and revenue of $668 million.
That equates to adjusted earnings of 7 cents per share, beating Wall Street consensus projections of a 3-cent loss per share off of $627 million projected revenue.
“Our strong performance in the quarter reflects all of the pieces of our fiscal 2027 plan coming together, reaffirming our confidence in this year’s forecast of significant adjusted OIBDA growth,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “We had very positive momentum in the quarter as we continued to set in place our film tentpoles for the next three years. Combined with another great library performance and continued encouraging signs in our broader operating environment, we have growing visibility into our continued growth trajectory in fiscals 2028 and 2029.”
Within the segments, film revenue increased 30% year-over-year to $359.3 million, and segment profit increased to $88.7 million thanks both to “Michael” and rising library revenue.
On the TV side, Lionsgate’s long-promised increase in episodic deliveries is starting to kick in with shows like “The Studio” and “Power: Origins” among others, leading to a 56% revenue increase to $309.5 million and 73% segment profit increase to $21.6 million. Lionsgate anticipates doubling scripted deliveries in fiscal 2027 relative to fiscal 2026. Trailing 12-month library revenue was $1.04 billion, the studio’s second highest ever.
Lionsgate stock nudged up very slightly to $12.60/share in afterhours trading.