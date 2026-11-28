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A preliminary-magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Manhattan Beach on Saturday morning, rattling communities across Southern California and prompting the Los Angeles Fire Department to begin an assessment of the city.

The earthquake hit at approximately 9:30 a.m. local time on Nov. 28, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Its epicenter was located roughly 3.5 miles west of Manhattan Beach.