A preliminary-magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Manhattan Beach on Saturday morning, rattling communities across Southern California and prompting the Los Angeles Fire Department to begin an assessment of the city.
The earthquake hit at approximately 9:30 a.m. local time on Nov. 28, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Its epicenter was located roughly 3.5 miles west of Manhattan Beach.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage following the tremor, according to initial reports.
The Los Angeles Fire Department activated its earthquake response protocol following the shaking. Personnel from all 106 neighborhood fire stations began surveying their respective districts by land, air and sea, with a focus on critical infrastructure and areas of concern throughout the city.
The USGS initially reported a magnitude of 5.0 before subsequent reporting listed the quake at 4.7.
The agency’s early-warning system also detected the earthquake, giving some residents a few seconds of notice before the shaking began, telling them to “drop and cover.”
According to KTLA, the earthquake was followed by three aftershocks. “A 3.0-magnitude earthquake struck about 4.3 miles west-southwest of Hermosa Beach at 9:34 a.m., followed seconds later by a 2.5-magnitude earthquake about 6.2 miles west-southwest of Manhattan Beach.
A third aftershock, measuring magnitude 3.5, struck about 3.1 miles southwest of Manhattan Beach at 10:01 a.m.”
More to come.