‘The Office’ Star Lucy Davis Says She Has Incurable Cancer

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Lucy Davis, one of the stars of the U.K. version of “The Office,” revealed Tuesday that she has received a terminal cancer diagnosis.

Davis disclosed in an Instagram post Tuesday that she discovered a lump in her breast and was subsequently diagnosed a year and a half ago with stage 4 breast cancer, which has metastasized to her bones. “The cancer is incurable, and too late for chemo,” Davis wrote Tuesday.

“Don’t ignore anything – get everything checked out,” Davis told her Instagram followers, adding, “As of now, I’m trying to live out whatever might be left of my life in as fun a way as I possibly can. I always like to find the teachable moments in anything negative that happens. And cancer has not disappointed in that regard; there’s a lot I have learned from it, and I’m grateful for that.”

“The thing that has been most vital to me is humour. I asked my friends and family to make fun of me as much as possible (which they’re really good at 🙄), and most importantly of all to not treat me like a sick person,” Davis’ post continued. “There’s nothing that will make you feel more unwell than being treated as if you’re unwell.”

“I’m not scared of whatever comes next. I’m at peace with it,” Davis added. “For me, leaving my physical body just means going home. Any and all grieving is for my family; it’s far harder for them than for me.”

Davis achieved breakout success playing Dawn Tinsley, the receptionist at the central paper company in the U.K. version of “The Office.” After that series’ success, Davis went on to have roles in films like “Shaun of the Dead” and “Wonder Woman,” as well as popular shows like “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

In her post Tuesday, Davis wrote that standing and walking for too long can be difficult and that she has been forced to use a wheelchair from time to time. Nonetheless, she expressed her desire to continue acting for as long as she can.

“I’m perfectly able to do so, and acting is one of the biggest joys in my life,” Davis wrote, before concluding, “For those of you on a similar journey to mine, I do wish you well. Cancer asks a lot from us, physically and mentally. And we all get to do it however we choose. Much love to you all.”