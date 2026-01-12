Megyn Kelly Flames Amy Poehler as ‘Embarrassing and Disrespectful’ After Golden Globes Best Podcast Win | Video

Megyn Kelly slammed Amy Poehler after her Golden Globes win for Best Podcast.

On Monday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host tore into Poehler and her podcast despite it winning the inaugural Best Podcast Award during Sunday night’s ceremony. Kelly explained Poehler’s podcast did not offer insights or enrichment despite winning the award.

“Amy Poehler won. That’s no shock, they gave it to one of their own,” Kelly said. “Yeah tracks. And it’s because she really has a really, really insightful podcast, which you really feel enriched after watching. I’ve never watched it, but this is what I hear, and when I watch the clips, I thought, ‘My God, what am I missing?’”

She added: “They’re so relatable. They have busy lives. They get tired earlier, just like you, stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, just like you. Riveting, right? Well, maybe she won because of her insightful interviews – no, wait, that wasn’t it, the preparation she does, perhaps. … Amy Poehler thought Gwyneth Paltrow was in ‘Cold Mountain,’ which she wasn’t. They played it off, like it was hilarious. But the truth is, she didn’t show Gwyneth Paltrow the respect of actually understanding what her body of work is, recent body of work for them to discuss. So that’s embarrassing and disrespectful, and that’s what wins you the award for Best Podcast.”

Poehler’s podcast “Good Hang” beat out other nominees “SmartLess,” co-hosted by Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, “Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard,” Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy,” “The Mel Robbins Podcast” and NPR’s “Up First.” Despite being one of the newest celebrity-hosted podcast on the offer, the “SNL” alum professed nothing but respect for the medium.

“I know that I am new to this game. I have great respect for this form,” Poehler said during her acceptance speech. “I have great respect for everyone I am nominated with. I am big fans of all of you — except for NPR: just a bunch of celebs phoning it in. Try harder.”

Kelly previously went after the Golden Globes and their new podcast category. She explained that she withdrew her show from consideration because the “choose me” element of the award show sounded like a nightmare to her.

“You’d have to go out there and do a little dog and pony show, like, ‘Choose me, choose me. I want world peace, and I look great in an evening gown,’ kind of thing,” she said. “And of course, the whole thing was so bizarre because number one, I had zero interest in their stupid awards. I would have made the point repeatedly on this show that I came up under the Roger Ailes era, where we at Fox were not even allowed to submit for any kind of an award, and I’m talking about a respected award, like a Pulitzer, forget Golden Globe.”

Kelly added: “All I could think when they were talking about how I need to go out there and sit with these people and try to razzle dazzle them, was, I would rather blow my brains out. I don’t have that in me. I literally don’t have that in me, nor do I have it in me to sit at one of their little tables around their movie stars on the big night and act like I care, like I wish for their good approval, I don’t.”

