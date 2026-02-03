Megyn Kelly Says ICE Should Put Pressure on Bad Bunny After Grammys Speech: ‘Send ICE Down to His Compound’ | Video

Megyn Kelly targeted musicians at Sunday’s Grammy Awards who spoke up against ICE, lambasting Bad Bunny, Billy Eilish and other artists for their anti-ICE comments in her eponymous podcast on Monday.

On the latest episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host fired back at the slew of award-winning artists who took time in their speeches to call out the Trump administration’s immigration tactics. Bad Bunny – who made history as the first Latin singer to win Album of the Year – exclaimed “ICE Out!” at the beginning of one of his acceptance speeches.

“He’s actually trying to pawn that off like it’s clever, like it’s some sort of profundity,” Kelly said. “He’s against ICE. I mean, I feel like we might want to send ICE down to his compound. He’s worth a hundred million dollars, reportedly.”

Bad Bunny is set to perform the Super Bowl Halftime show this Sunday after a winning night at the Grammys. His speech while accepting the award Best Música Urbana Album called out ICE and reiterated the importance of leading with love instead of hate.

“The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love, so please, we need to be different,” the musician said. “If we fight, we have to do it with love. We don’t hate them. We love our people. We love our family, and that’s the way to do it — with love. Don’t forget that, please. Thank you. Thank you, God!”

Bad Bunny was not the only person Kelly went after Monday. Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish also earned the host’s ire for their anti-ICE comments at the show. Many celebrities wore ICE OUT pins while walking the red carpet and made their own remarks during speeches or red carpet interviews.

“Justin Bieber is Canadian and is out there with his Get Out ICE pin, and honestly is dumb as two bananas,” Kelly said. “He’s so stupid. There’s nothing in between those ears. He’s a good singer and he likes to wear his underwear a lot. That we know, we know those things about Justin Bieber. The thought that this guy’s going to advise us on how to handle one of the most complex, pernicious problems in America is so galling.”

Eilish won the Song of the Year Grammy for “Wildflower.” She used her acceptance speech time to also call out ICE.

“As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything, but, that no one is illegal on stolen land,” Eilish said. “I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter.”

“She, like everybody else who got up there to lecture us, has got more money than God,” Kelly said about Eilish.

The Grammys were just one of the first of a long month of award season circuits for a lot of performers. Kelly might be spending a lot of future episode time going after actors and artists in the coming months as the anti-ICE callouts are not likely to slow down.