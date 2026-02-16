Melissa Gilbert returned to her lifestyle brand Modern Prairie on Monday, announcing in an Instagram video that she “stepped away for a little while to focus on my family” amid husband Timothy Busfield’s ongoing sex crime legal battle.

Busfield was accused of sexual misconduct with two minors on the set of “The Cleaning Lady” in January and was indicted Feb. 6 on four counts of child sexual contact. Gilbert has stood by Busfield through his arrest and tearfully supported him in court. She noted that her time away from the apparel and décor company as chief creative officer was “to gather my strength in a season that has not been easy,” but that the community fostered with Modern Prairie “gives me purpose.”

Gilbert added: “Family is everything to me and during this incredibly difficult time, I leaned into that truth fully.”

Watch the full Instagram clip below:

The actress expressed her appreciation for the love and support she’s received from the Modern Prairie community and team and shared that her commitment to the brand remains unchanged, despite her family matters.

“Coming back to work does not change my commitment or resolve to the journey that lies ahead for my family. That remains steadfast. That remains my heart,” Gilbert said. “But it is important for me to step back into this work. It strengthens my mindset, it gives me purpose. It reminds me of who I am beyond hard days. This time away reminded my why we built this space in the first place.”

She concluded her message by saying she’s excited to move forward.

“I am so proud to walk forward with you,” Gilbert said. “So let’s get back at it together.”

Gilbert’s statement came after Busfield was indicted on four counts of criminal sexual contact with a child after the “The Cleaning Lady” set allegations earlier this year. Court documents show that an investigation was initially opened into Busfield’s behavior in 2024.

The actor directed six episodes “The Cleaning Lady” Fox series from 2022 to 2025 and executive produced 14 episodes. He is accused of touching the boys on several different occasions between November 2022 and spring 2024 while filming the series.

Busfield will not be detained while he awaits trial.