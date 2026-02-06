Timothy Busfield Indicted on 4 Counts of Child Sexual Contact

A grand jury in New Mexico has indicted actor Timothy Busfield on four counts of criminal sexual contact of a child. The actor has been accused of groping a 7-year-old boy on the set of “The Cleaning Lady.”

The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office announced the news of his indictment in a press release on Friday, noting that the case is expected to go to trial.

“As with all criminal proceedings, Mr. Busfield is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law,” Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said in a statement. “This case will proceed through the judicial process and is expected to move forward to trial.”

It continued: “The case will be prosecuted by the Special Victims Unit of the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office. […] The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office remains committed to doing everything possible to protect children and ensure justice for victims.”

In a statement to media, Busfield’s attorney Stanton “Larry” Stein said “the indictment was not expected.”

“As the saying goes, a grand jury will indict a ham sandwich. What is deeply concerning is that the District Attorney is choosing to proceed on a case that is fundamentally unsound and cannot be proven at trial,” Stein said in a statement shared with TheWrap. “The detention hearing exposed fatal weaknesses in the State’s evidence — gaps that no amount of charging decisions can cure. This prosecution appears driven by something other than the facts or the law. Mr. Busfield will fight these charges at every stage and looks forward to testing the State’s case in open court — where evidence matters — not behind closed doors.”

Busfield was previously charged with two counts of child sex abuse last month in Albuquerque, New Mexico, from alleged incidents on set of “The Cleaning Lady.” The incidents involved two minor twin boys who acted on the Fox series.

He directed six episodes of the series from 2022 to 2025 and executive produced 14 episodes. He is accused of touching the boys on several different occasions between November 2022 and spring 2024 while filming the series.

Busfield will not be detained while he awaits trial.