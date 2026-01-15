Timothy Busfield Dropped by Innovative Artists Amid Child Sex Abuse Case

The “West Wing” alum made his first appearance in court on Wednesday after turning himself over to authorities on Tuesday

Timothy Busfield
Timothy Busfield (Photo credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

Timothy Busfield was dropped by Innovative Artists hours after the “West Wing” alum appeared in court for the first time to face child sex abuse charges on Wednesday, TheWrap has learned.

The agency’s call to drop the actor/director after years of being a client comes amid a flurry of controversy for the performer, who is married to former “Little House on the Prairie” star Melissa Gilbert.

Busfield was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and an open count of child abuse, stemming from an investigation into his relationship with child actors he directed on Fox’s “The Cleaning Lady.” He directed six episodes of the series from 2022 to 2025 and executive produced 14 episodes.

Timothy Busfield, 2022 (Credit: Bobby Bank/Getty Images)
Read Next
'Law & Order: SVU' Pulls Timothy Busfield Episode After Child Sex Abuse Charges

While an additional allegation has surfaced against Busfield, he vehemently denied the accusations in a video shared before turning himself over to the authorities in New Mexico on Tuesday.

“I’m going to confront these lies,” he said a video statement. “They are horrible. They are all lies, and I did not do anything to those little boys.”

Busfield added: “I’m gonna fight it with a great team, and I’m gonna be exonerated … I know I am, because this is all so wrong and all lies. So hang in there and hopefully I’m out real soon and back to work. I love everybody for supporting me, thank you.”

Following his Wednesday court appearance, Busfield is currently being held without bond and remains in custody ahead of a pretrial detention hearing.

Warner Bros., one of the production companies for “The Cleaning Lady,” told TheWrap in a statement: “Our top priority is the health and safety of our cast and crew across all productions. The Studio takes any and all allegations of misconduct very seriously. In response to law enforcement requests, the Studio cooperated by expediting its processes to share the report of its third-party investigation, even though that report could have been withheld as privileged. The Studio has a clear non-retaliation policy. The Studio informs and trains production employees on this policy at the beginning of employment. The policy is implemented and monitored throughout the course of production to ensure employees feel comfortable reporting any concerns.”

Timothy Busfield visits the Build Series to discuss the ABC drama series “For Life” on Feb. 11, 2020 in New York City. (Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
Read Next
Timothy Busfield Case: DA Slams Warner Bros. for 'Limited Cooperation,' New Sexual Abuse Claim Surfaces


Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

Comments