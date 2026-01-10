Timothy Busfield Faces Child Sex Abuse Charges Involving Minors He Directed on ‘The Cleaning Lady’

Timothy Busfield faces child sex abuse charges and has a warrant for his arrest in Albuquerque, New Mexico following an investigation, according to local media reports.

Court documents reviewed Friday by KOAT show two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and an open count of child abuse against Busfield, stemming from an investigation into his relationship with child actors he directed on Fox’s “The Cleaning Lady.” He directed episodes of the series from 2022-2025.

Representatives for Busfield, Fox and studio Warner Bros. Television did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The investigation reportedly began in November 2024, when a doctor called police to the University of New Mexico Hospital. The responding officer spoke to the parents of two boys who were actors on the series. The “West Wing” and “Field of Dreams” star allegedly told the boys to call him “Uncle Tim” and “grew closer to the boys” while working with them.

The mother told the officer that she had asked her then-11-year-old children “if anyone had ever touched them in a manner that made them feel uncomfortable,” according to the affidavit. “The children responded by asking, ‘You mean like Uncle Tim?’”

The boys, twins, were allegedly touched inappropriately in “private areas” on a bedroom set for the series, one of the boys told forensic interviewers.

The affidavit noted that, prior to Busfield joining the production, parents of child actors were given iPads to monitor their children on-set, per safety protocols. This reportedly changed following Busfield’s arrival. Production assistants corroborated that Busfield exhibited “abnormal behavior” and occasionally interacted unsupervised with the children on set.

Busfield allegedly denied inappropriate conduct when interviewed by Albuquerque police in November 2025, saying that the accusations were “revenge” for the children not being involved in the show’s final season. The actor reportedly admitted it was “highly likely” that he picked up or tickled the children in the “playful environment” of the set, but that such conduct was not “weird” and would have been done in front of others.

In addition to “Field of Dreams” and “The West Wing,” Busfield is best known for his work on “thirysomething” as Elliot Weston. He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award four times for the role, winning once in 1991.

TheWrap will update this story as it develops.