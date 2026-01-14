Timothy Busfield Case: DA Slams Warner Bros. for ‘Limited Cooperation,’ New Sexual Abuse Claim Surfaces

Albuquerque District Attorney Sam Bregman slammed Warner Bros. over its “limited cooperation” in local law enforcement’s investigation of actor and director Timothy Busfield and the alleged misconduct that took place on set of “The Cleaning Lady.”

This comes as a new sexual abuse allegation was made against Busfield, who’s since turned himself over to police, on Wednesday, the same day he was set to appear for the first time to address child sexual abuse charges.

New Mexico motioned for pretrial detention for the “West Wing” actor, citing public safety and his likelihood of fleeing abroad, while blasting the studio.

“No conditions of release will reasonably protect the safety of any other person or the community,” Bregman wrote in his Wednesday filing, which was obtained by TheWrap. Busfield was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and child abuse, on Jan. 9.

In the document, Bergman and DA Savannah Brandenburg-Koch noted that the new allegation against Busfield surfaced in the past 24 hours.

“Another victim’s father, Colin Swift, reported to law enforcement on Jan. 13, 2026 reporting sexual abuse of their daughter that occurred several years ago by the hands of the defendant in Sacramento, CA,” the filing reads. “While auditioning for the defendant at B Street Threatre, the 16-year-old reported that defendant kissed her and put his hands down her pants and touched her privates. The defendant begged the family to not report to law enforcement if he received therapy, Colin Swift a therapist himself thought at the time that was the best thing to do.”

“The Defendant poses an ongoing and serious danger to children and the community,” the attorneys wrote. “His conduct reflects a calculated pattern of grooming, lack of boundaries and exploitation of professional authority to gain access to minors” […] “Witnesses in this investigation expressed fear of retaliation and career harm for reporting the Defendant’s conduct, further underscoring his ability to intimidate and silence others.”

The prosecutors called out Warner Bros. for failing to speak to “key witnesses” during an initial September 2024 investigation that included claims against Busfield that were submitted anonymously on the SAG-AFTRA hotline in 2025.

“The Defendant’s history of alleged sexual misconduct spanning more than two decades, coupled with the fear expressed by witnesses regarding retaliation and professional harm, illustrates how individuals in positions of power are able to silence victims and witnesses, allowing abuse to persist unchecked,” the filing read. “The delayed and limited cooperation by Warner Bros. in responding to a search warrant further underscores the institutional barriers that have historically enabled this type of misconduct to continue.”

Busfield has denied the allegations.

“I’m going to confront these lies,” he said. “They are horrible. They are all lies, and I did not do anything to those little boys.”

Warner Bros. told TheWrap in a new statement Wednesday: “Our top priority is the health and safety of our cast and crew across all productions. The Studio takes any and all allegations of misconduct very seriously. In response to law enforcement requests, the Studio cooperated by expediting its processes to share the report of its third-party investigation, even though that report could have been withheld as privileged. The Studio has a clear non-retaliation policy. The Studio informs and trains production employees on this policy at the beginning of employment. The policy is implemented and monitored throughout the course of production to ensure employees feel comfortable reporting any concerns.”

