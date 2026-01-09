Social Media’s ‘Mrs. Dow Jones’ Haley Sacks Launches ‘Financial Tea’ Podcast With Sony | Exclusive

Mrs. Dow Jones will take her financial literacy into long-form this year with the launch of her podcast in partnership with Sony Music’s Global podcast division.

Haley Sacks, best known by her online moniker Mrs. Dow Jones, will host the new weekly podcast “Financial Tea with Mrs. Dow Jones.” Just as she does for her over 1.8 million fans on social media, Sacks will break down the realities of money management and how to make more, implementing her signature wit and Zillennial take.

“My mission has always been to make finance fun, relatable and cool,” Sacks said. “’Financial Tea’ is like spilling secrets with your chic, rich friend who drops insights that make you gasp. I’m so excited to partner with Sony Music to bring this show to listeners everywhere. I want them to walk away wiser, hotter and maybe even a little richer.”

The host teased in the first trailer for the project that she will give listeners the “tea” behind Wall Street, billionaire divorces and celebrity money moves all while giving her audience practical tips on how to get rich themselves.

Upcoming guests range from billionaires to financial rebels, covering everything from the invisible costs of being single to negotiating medical bills. Each episode provides a unique, culturally aware perspective on the money issues shaping modern life.

“Haley has transformed Mrs. Dow Jones into a powerhouse brand, inspiring a generation eager to level up their financial savviness,” said Emily Rasekh, SVP of global podcast strategy at Sony Music Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with her to amplify her advice into long-form audio and video formats.”

Sacks started her career in comedy doing improv at the Upright Citizens Brigade and worked for Lorne Michaels’ production company Above Average Productions. After she was laid off in 2018, she doubled down on her brand Finance Is Cool and her online persona Mrs. Dow Jones, growing the audience to nearly 2 million followers across platforms. She graduated with a degree in film studies, and much of her financial expertise comes from learning outside of school.

The podcast joins Sony’s growing slate, which also includes “Dinner’s On Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson,” “Getting Better with Jonathan Van Ness” and “Two Girls One Ghost.”

Sacks is represented by PRE.VEYOR, UTA, Sirkin Tarnow, and align Public Relations. “Financial Tea” will premiere Thursday, Jan. 15, on all podcast platforms.