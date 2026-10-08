Nana Patekar, a Legend of Bollywood and Indian Cinema, Dies at 75

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Nana Patekar, a Bollywood legend and icon of Indian cinema, has died following a reported cardiac arrest. He was 75.

According to local reports, citing Dr. Shekhar Salkar, the chief of oncology at Manipal Hospital, Patekar was discovered unresponsive at his home in Goa in the early hours on Oct. 8. He was then brought to the hospital, where Dr. Salkar said he was given cardiac massage “for almost 45 minutes to an hour, but he just could not be saved.” Patekar was declared dead by 5:30 a.m. local time.

“The body has now been taken to the Goa Medical College for post-mortem,” Salkar said, per ANI. “His family was not there. His friends were there with him and a caretaker.

#WATCH | Goa: Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department, Manipal Hospital, says, "Nana Patekar was brought dead to the hospital… he was declared dead by 5:30 am. We had tried our best to save him, but he was brought dead. Cardiac massage was given for almost 45… https://t.co/7aX0YP0p4t pic.twitter.com/VesOdsN8Mj — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2026

The actor was born Vishwanath Patekar in Murud-Janjira on Jan. 1, 1951. He later studied at Mumbai’s Sir J.J. Institute of Applied Art. Patekar nabbed his first stage role under Vijaya Mehta, going on to make his film debut in 1978’s “Gaman.” After landing a number of small roles, including a part in Mira Nair’s Oscar-nominated “Salaam Bombay!,” Patekar scored his breakthrough performance in 1989’s “Parinda.”

This performance led to an Indian National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and a Filmfare Award, also for Best Supporting Actor. Following this success, he directed and starred in 1991’s “Prahaar: The Final Attack.”

He later won an Indian National Film Award for Best Actor for his work in 1994’s “Krantiveer.” The part also resulted in Filmfare and Screen Awards.

Other notable credits include “Angaar,” “Ab Tak Chhappan,” “Agni Sakshi” and “Khamoshi: The Musical.”

Patekar’s later years faced controversy, however. In 2018, actor Tanushree Dutta accused Patekar of sexually harassing her in 2008 when they made “Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss.” Patekar repeatedly denied all sexual harassment allegations and was later cleared by Mumbai police following an investigation.

In the wake of his passing, countless industry figures have paid tribute to the late performer.

“Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing,” actor Akshay Kumar wrote on X. “He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance… he was completely his own. I feel fortunate that we got to work together in ‘Welcome,’ and then again more recently in ‘Housefull 5.’ There are so many memories from those sets that I’ll always hold close. Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It’s hard to believe you’re gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh expressed a similar sentiment, writing, “Today, words have failed me; it’s as if lightning has struck my heart. Nana is gone… This single sentence has left my mind numb, speechless. You were the sky of acting, boundless in comparison. With your unique style, you built an unshakable home in the hearts of audiences.”