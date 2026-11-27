NBC will not air a commercial opposing U.S. military aid to Israel again after the spot ran during Wednesday’s “Saturday Night Live” Thanksgiving special, drawing backlash from Jewish and pro-Israel advocacy groups.

NBCUniversal’s senior management was unaware of the commercial until after it aired, a person familiar with the matter told TheWrap. The company will evaluate its advertising approval process to ensure appropriate levels of review.

It’s unclear whether additional airings had been scheduled or whether NBC determined the commercial violated its advertising standards. The IMEU Policy Project did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

NBCUniversal’s advertising guidelines, updated in October, state that the company generally accepts political and issue-based advertising from groups with differing viewpoints, provided their claims are factually grounded and fall within the bounds of reasonable debate. NBCU also reserves the right to reject commercials containing graphic or offensive material it deems unsuitable for its programming.

The 30-second commercial, titled “Every Three Seconds” and paid for by the pro-Palestinian nonprofit Institute for Middle East Understanding Policy Project, depicts an American girl saving $400 to buy a bicycle before cutting to a Palestinian girl in Gaza who is missing a leg. The narrator claims that the U.S. sends Israel $400 in taxpayer money every three seconds and links that spending to the girl’s injuries.

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The National Jewish Advocacy Center sent a letter Friday to Mark Marshall, NBCUniversal’s chairman of global advertising and partnerships, questioning what evidence the network relied on to approve the commercial and requesting records related to its broadcast.

The Israeli-American Council has also called on the Federal Communications Commission to investigate whether the advertisement complied with its rules, according to Business Insider.

The Orthodox Union, meanwhile, criticized NBC for airing a commercial that highlighted Palestinian civilian suffering without acknowledging Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attacks on Israel.

The IMEU Policy Project said the advertisement was part of a national campaign urging Americans to contact their congressional representatives to oppose a new military aid agreement with Israel.

The existing 10-year, $38 billion military aid agreement expires in 2028. President Donald Trump said earlier this month that the U.S. would end its annual military aid to Israel by the end of this year, although U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee expressed uncertainty Tuesday about whether that timeline would be met.