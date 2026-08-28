Newsmax’s Carl Higbie Deletes Jelly Roll’s Music On-Air Over Anti-Trump Jokes on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

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Newsmax’s Carl Higbie took Jelly Roll’s invitation to delete his music seriously after the singer spent a week bashing Donald Trump while guest-hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

During Jelly Roll’s final night guest-hosting for Kimmel, he acknowledged all the jokes at the president’s expense. He added that there might be many of his fans who would not be happy with some of the things he said. Jelly Roll invited them to delete his music if they were offended.

“Any U.S. president should be able to handle a few jokes, right? They should also be able to handle gas prices, healthcare and the occasional international conflict,” Jelly Roll said on Thursday night’s episode. “Look, y’all, I get it. Some people are mad at me for goofing on Trump. But if you wanted me to make jokes about Kamala Harris, you should have voted for her. So for those who threatened to stop listening to my music based on my comments last night, I just want to say with conviction, go right ahead.”

Higbie took that invitation seriously while on Thursday night’s episode of “Frontline.” He displayed his phone as he proudly removed Jelly Roll’s music.

“Go ahead? OK, dude, OK. I’ll be deleting his music as we speak,” Higbie said.

The host then held up his phone to the camera as he deleted the singer’s downloaded music.

Contributor Kay Smythe Hill supported Higbie’s decision to remove Jelly Roll’s music from his phone. She not only said she planned to join the “Frontline” host’s lead but also tore into the singer for how much he hopped around the industry.

“Jelly Roll started out as a rapper,” Smythe Hill said. “No one really took him that seriously, so he leaned into country music, started hanging out with actually successful country music singers and writers, and producers. He had a couple of hits in there. Most of his hits, I don’t know if you guys have noticed, but there’s usually someone else’s name on the box there. And then he tried to go more pop, then he tried to go Christian, and now, I don’t know, he’s just kind of a celebrity s–t.”

There were plenty of right-wing media pundits up in arms over the ABC late-night show in recent weeks, even with Kimmel out. The week before Jelly Roll took on guest-hosting duties, Rosie O’Donnell sat behind the desk for a week, where she tore into Trump just as much as he had attacked her for years.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here. Thanks to everyone who’s been watching this week, especially the hungry, hungry hypocrite in the White House,” O’Donnell ripped. “Kind of weird to think he spent more nights with me this week than Melania [Trump].”

She added: “Most of all, I’d like to thank Jimmy Kimmel for inviting me to do this and for reminding everyone that we have the right to free speech in this country, whether Orange Voldemort likes it or not.”