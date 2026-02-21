Home > Culture & Lifestyle > Culture

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals Cervical Cancer Diagnosis: ‘It Could Be Worse’

“So 2026 is not panning out how I wanted it to,” the “Jersey Shore” reality TV star adds

Jacob Bryant
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi revealed Friday she’s been diagnosed with cervical cancer.

In a new TikTok video, the “Jersey Shore” reality TV star explained that a follow-up after a cone biopsy revealed the early-stage cancer. Despite the news, Polizzi said she is remaining optimistic.

“My results came back for my cone biopsy, and it came back stage 1 cervical cancer called adenocarcinoma,” she said. “Obviously not the news that I was hoping for, but also not the worst news just because they caught it so early. Thank freaking God!”

She also emphasized the importance of women getting regular pap smears: “I’m 38 years old and I’ve been struggling with abnormal pap smears for three or four years now, and now look at me. Instead of putting it off because I didn’t want to go, because I was hurt and scared, I just went and did it. And it was there, cancer is in there. But it’s stage 1 and it’s curable.”

Watch the video below:

@snooki A little update for my ladies 🙏🏽 #cervicalcancer ♬ original sound – Snooki

Polizzi gained her fame as part of the “Jersey Shore” MTV reality series from 2009-2012. The show starred a cast of young adults living in Seaside Heights, New Jersey and largely defining their nights with drinking, sex and fighting and their days with “GTL” – gym, tan, laundry.

Polizzi and the gang returned in a revival of the series called “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” that has currently run for eight seasons.

In the TikTok, Polizzi dictated her next steps following the diagnosis. She plans to get a PET scan to see if the cancer spread anywhere else in her body. Polizzi also plans on getting a hysterectomy.

“I’m gonna probably get the hysterectomy, because the oncologist said you can either do chemo, radiation or get the hysterectomy,” Polizzi said. “Obviously, I think the smart choice here is the hysterectomy. I’ll still keep my ovaries, which is a good sign. But yeah, gotta get the cervix and uterus out. And then possibly lymph nodes. I guess it all depends on the PET scan.”

She finished: “So 2026 is not panning out how I wanted it to,” she said. “But also, it could be worse.”

