‘Nobody Wants This’ Rabbi Consultant Calls Adam Brody ‘Ignorant’ Over Gaza Comments

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Rabbi Steve Leder, who consulted on the first season of “Nobody Wants This,” called out series star Adam Brody for his comments on the ongoing war in Gaza. According to Leder, Brody’s “ignorance really showed,” and the actor should “say nothing.”

In a recent interview with GQ, Brody was asked if he wanted to go on record with his thoughts about what’s happening in Gaza, to which he responded: “Put me down as thinking it’s a genocide. Put me down as wanting a free Palestine. It’s awful that it’s taken so much death and misery, but it does feel like it’s reaching a breaking point that it should have a while ago.”

In a video on Instagram this week, Leder called Brody’s response “shocking” and “disgusting,” and opined that there is not a genocide happening in Gaza.

“You by your own admission are a relatively ignorant Jew, and your ignorance really showed the other day,” Leder said. “If you’re going to use a word like genocide, you ought to know what it means.”

Brody stars in the show as “Hot Rabbi” Noah Roklov. Leder explained that his job on Season 1 of the Netflix series was to be a technical advisor, who made sure Brody’s character “was authentic, and that everything in season one about Judaism was authentic.”

“And by the way, being so flippant about a word like genocide — ‘Hey, put me down for genocide,’ like you’re asking for a table for two at Craig’s — is disgusting,” Leder continued. “Here’s some technical advice: If you know nothing about something, you should say nothing about it.”

Season 3 of the hit Netflix series lands on the streamer Oct. 22.