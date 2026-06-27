Obama Gets Emotional Watching Update From Girl Who Wrote Him About Mom’s Death 17 Years Ago

One of the more unique aspects of Former President Barack Obama was that he would answer 10 letters from Americans a day. The letters came from around the country and covered just about any topic imaginable. Some of those letters are on display at the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago — and in a recent interview, Obama got a video update from one letter writer that prompted an emotional response.

As the former president put it, “That was a setup.”

I would read letters like Emily’s every night in the White House. They were powerful reminders of why the work we did mattered, and who we were fighting for.



When folks visit the Obama Presidential Center, my hope is that they see their stories reflected in the exhibits, and… pic.twitter.com/KrcgEUdnhM — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 27, 2026

The letter in question was written by a then 7-year-old who’d lost her mother to cancer. Her mom was able to vote for Obama in 2008, just before she died. The president wrote back about the loss of his own mother, who died in 1995.

In the video he shared on social media, Obama gets an update about how the letter writer is doing. “I feel a lot of emotions right now, mainly peace and pride, knowing that my mother’s legacy continues to live on not only through myself but now at the Obama Presidential Center,” the now 24-year-old Emily said.

“I also feel very grateful to be able to report back 17 years later. And I’m happy to say that I was able to graduate college with a BSN and have since become a registered nurse. I would like to take this opportunity also to thank President Barack Obama for everything he has done, as well as always reminding me to dream big dreams.”

“Well, all right, so I can tell you were—that’s a setup, but that’s, I appreciate it. What a wonderful message,” a visibly emotional Obama said at the end of the clip.

The practice of writing and answering letters began when Obama took office, and he read ten letters picked by his staff each night.