Oprah Winfrey to Launch One Weekend-Only Show at The Sphere

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Oprah Winfrey is headed to Las Vegas. It’s not quite a residency, but rather a one weekend-only event at The Sphere.

Titled “Oprah Winfrey’s AHA,” the two-hour show will feature Winfrey herself, alongside musicians, poets and more. Early guests include Grammy winner Jacob Collier, poet and author Ocean Vuong, musician Ajeet and gospel singer Wintley Phipps. The event will debut next year on April 2, 2027, and run through April 4. The show promises to “take guests on a profound journey of wonder, joy and the ultimate ‘AHA.’”

“‘AHA’ is a dream that came to me as I sat in awe at the opening night of U2 at the Sphere, mesmerized by the possibilities of how the space could be used as a tool for creating greater awareness and understanding of ourselves and our connection to each other,” Winfrey said in a Monday statement. “Creating this experience has felt like the culmination of what I’ve spoken about and worked towards my entire life.”

The show is also set to feature original music from Oscar-nominated composer Max Richter, who will lead the music direction. Grammy-winning musician and vocal director Jason White and Grammy-nominated composer, producer and electronic artist Jon Hopkins will also help bring it together.

Additionally, “AHA” will feature writing from MacArthur “Genius” Grant recipient and Oscar-winning screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney (who wrote “Moonlight”), and original works by artist Es Devlin and the Plum Village Monks.

Tickets start at $145 and fans can sign up for pre-sale now. General on-sale begins Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. PT.