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Oprah Winfrey to Launch One Weekend-Only Show at The Sphere

Inspired by U2’s Las Vegas run, “Oprah Winfrey’s AHA” will debut in April 2027

Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City
Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 08, 2025 in New York City (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
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Oprah Winfrey is headed to Las Vegas. It’s not quite a residency, but rather a one weekend-only event at The Sphere.

Titled “Oprah Winfrey’s AHA,” the two-hour show will feature Winfrey herself, alongside musicians, poets and more. Early guests include Grammy winner Jacob Collier, poet and author Ocean Vuong, musician Ajeet and gospel singer Wintley Phipps. The event will debut next year on April 2, 2027, and run through April 4. The show promises to “take guests on a profound journey of wonder, joy and the ultimate ‘AHA.’”

“‘AHA’ is a dream that came to me as I sat in awe at the opening night of U2 at the Sphere, mesmerized by the possibilities of how the space could be used as a tool for creating greater awareness and understanding of ourselves and our connection to each other,” Winfrey said in a Monday statement. “Creating this experience has felt like the culmination of what I’ve spoken about and worked towards my entire life.”

The show is also set to feature original music from Oscar-nominated composer Max Richter, who will lead the music direction. Grammy-winning musician and vocal director Jason White and Grammy-nominated composer, producer and electronic artist Jon Hopkins will also help bring it together.

Additionally, “AHA” will feature writing from MacArthur “Genius” Grant recipient and Oscar-winning screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney (who wrote “Moonlight”), and original works by artist Es Devlin and the Plum Village Monks. 

Tickets start at $145 and fans can sign up for pre-sale now. General on-sale begins Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. PT.

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Andi Ortiz

Andi Ortiz is an Audience Writer. Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. She also co-hosts WrapWomen’s podcast,…

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