Pamela Anderson Says She ‘Felt a Bit Weird’ Seeing Seth Rogen at the Golden Globes After ‘Pam & Tommy’ Series | Video

Pamela Anderson was not happy to be in the same room as Seth Rogen at the 2026 Golden Globes, citing his work in Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” as the reason.

“The Naked Gun” actress attended Sunday’s awards show as a presenter, but confessed on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” that she left the event early after feeling uncomfortable being in the same room as Rogen.

“I left after my award and I went right to bed,” Anderson stated. “Seth Rogen, like, he did that [show] on me without talking to me. You know, ‘Pam & Tommy,’ and … I just felt like, ‘Eh.’”

She continued: “Like, how can someone make a TV series out of difficult times in your life? I’m a living, breathing human being over here. Hello!”

Given Rogen was one of the big nominees of the night — he won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy and Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy for creating and starring in Apple TV’s “The Studio” — Anderson noted she was physically “close” to the comedic actor in the Golden Globes’ audience.

“I just felt like, ‘I’m not chop liver over here,’” she recalled. “I felt a little bit weird about it.”

Per Anderson, due to her busy schedule, she doesn’t always feel the sting of “Pam & Tommy.” Yet, in other instances, she’s still sensitive about the show’s existence.

“But sometimes it hits you and you feel kind of down,” she noted. “Eventually, hopefully, he will maybe reach out to me and apologize. Not that that matters.” Watch her interview highlight below.

“Pam & Tommy,” a biographical drama created by Robert Siegel, was based on Amanda Chicago Lewis’ Rolling Stone 2014 article, “Pam and Tommy: The Untold Story of the World’s Most Infamous Sex Tape.” The series, which was made without Anderson or her ex-husband, Tommy Lee’s consent, starred Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the A-list couple as they navigated the drama surrounding their stolen sex tape’s release.

Rogen, who executive produced the series, also portrayed Rand Gauthier, the infamous thief who stole the illicit tape from Anderson and Lee. He received critical acclaim for his performance, including a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie at the Primetime Emmys and nomination for Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture at the Golden Globes.

At the time of the show’s release, Anderson notably said she had “no desire” to watch “Pam & Tommy,” and called out the show in her Netflix documentary, “Pamela, A Love Story,” noting producers “should have had [her] permission” before moving forward with the project.