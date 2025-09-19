Pamela Anderson and Sons Developing ‘Barb Wire’ Series From New Production Company

Pamela Anderson and her sons, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee, are in the midst of developing a series adaptation of “Barb Wire” as a part of their newly launched production company, TheWrap has learned.

The new series, based on the Dark Horse Comics’ comic book character, will mark the first project for Anderson’s new company, which is titled And-Her-Sons. UCP and Dark Horse Entertainment are also on board to produce the series, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Anderson’s reps did not immediately respond to request for comment and UCP declined to comment.

Anderson is attached to executive produce the series alongside Thomas Lee for And-Her-Sons Productions, though discussions about whether Anderson will appear on screen are still underway. Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg are also attached to EP via Dark Horse Entertainment.

The TV series will center Barbara Kopetski, aka Barb Wire, the baddest bounty hunter on the mean streets of Steel Harbor. “Armed with her arsenal, motorcycle and an attitude that just won’t quit, Barb is willing to right any wrong in Steel Harbor – if the price is right,” per the official logline.

Barb Wire, a character created by Chris Warner, first appeared in “Comics’ Greatest World: Steel Harbor” in 1993, before Anderson starred in 1996 film “Barb Wire” from Dark Horse Entertainment.

“Barb has become an iconic, celebrated character and we are thrilled to partner with Universal and Dark Horse to give her a second chance on-screen,” Thomas Lee wrote in a Friday social media post. “‘Barb Wire’ was my mother’s first lead role in a major feature and the perfect project to launch my family’s And-Her-Sons production company. We are committed to Barb’s legacy and ensuring she gets the moment she deserves. DON’T CALL ME BABE!”

UCP and Dark Horse Entertainment’s past collaborations include “The Umbrella Academy” and “Resident Alien.”

Anderson is represented by CAA and Hansen Jacobson.