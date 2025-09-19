‘Weapons’ and ‘Barbarian’ Producer BoulderLight Joins Paramount in New Deal

Producers J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules will be joining Paramount as principals of a new genre label in a landmark deal.

Under the deal, which goes into effect at the expiration of their deal with Warner Bros. in January, Lifshitz and Margules will develop, produce and release a slate of what Paramount describes as “high-concept, boundary-pushing films for which they have become known.” The venture marks Paramount’s continued expansion into the genre space and builds on Lifshitz and Margules’ reputation as two of the most innovative voices in the field.

The duo’s BoulderLight Pictures will have the option to participate as equity co-financiers on projects within the deal.

“J.D. and Rafi have distinguished themselves as two standout visionaries of the ‘premium pulp’ genre, while also proving their prowess across all genres,” Paramount Pictures co-chairs Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg said in a statement. “With a track record of films that are both critically acclaimed and audience-beloved, we are so thrilled that they’re making their home at Paramount Pictures. Together, we cannot wait to bring moviegoers even more inventive and visceral stories that are like nothing seen before on the big screen.”

“From the moment we first met, we’ve felt a deep connection and alignment with Josh, Dana and David. Their commitment to theatrical volume, passion for cinema and visionary approach to the future of media is inspiring and speaks to our shared values,” Lifshitz and Margules said jointly. “We look forward to working together to build something tremendous for both filmmakers and audiences. We are grateful for David, Mike, Pam, Richard and everyone at New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Discovery. We could not be more excited for this next chapter.”

BoulderLight’s slate includes the recent Zach Cregger’s horror hit “Weapons,” Netflix’s “Woman of the Hour” and A24’s comedy “Friendship.” Upcoming projects include the horror film “Buddy” starring Cristin Milioti and WWII thriller “Play Dead” from genre auteur Jaume Collet-Serra.

They are represented by Range Media Partners.