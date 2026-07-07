Paris Hilton Celebrates Shutdown of Teen Behavioral Center She Once Attended and Criticized

Paris Hilton is celebrating the shutdown of Provo Canyon School’s Springville Campus, which she attended as a teen and spent years criticizing thereafter.

The reality star took to social media late Monday night saying the shutdown was a “dream” after the Utah Department of Health and Human Services reportedly revoked the controversial behavioral center’s operating license amid a lawsuit for alleged neglect and misconduct.

“I’ve been waiting years to write this,” Hilton shared on X. “The place that hurt me, and countless children before and after me, will no longer be allowed to operate. The children inside are going to be removed. The dream I’ve had to protect future generations from the abuse I endured is finally happening.”

I’ve been waiting years to write this. The place that hurt me, and countless children before and after me, will no longer be allowed to operate. The children inside are going to be removed 🥹The dream I’ve had to protect future generations from the abuse I endured is finally… https://t.co/ZpWH4xO0dY — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 7, 2026

The center – which offers so-called treatment to youths suffering from struggles such as addiction or mental illness – was closed after being cited for failing to maintain the health and safety of a client, and then getting physically aggressive with a client, and not reporting it. It was the latest in a number of noncompliant incidents meant to protect those attending the center.

The center was previously placed on a conditional status back in February 2025 that was further extended “when the provider failed to protect a client from physical mistreatment caused by staff.” The center’s license was officially revoked on Monday and they have one month to terminate services.

Hilton spent almost a year at the center in the late ’90s, and has recounted her experience in multiple documentaries — including “This Is Paris,” “Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare” and “Teen Torture, Inc.” She’s also spoken about the alleged misconduct before Congress.